National Pollution Control Day is an annual observance that occurs on December 2. It is celebrated with an aim to pay tribute to those died in the unfortunate Bhopal Gas Tragedy in July 1984. On this day, a highly toxic methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas was leaked from the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant that was located in Bhopal. The gas quickly spread in and around the area of the plant and claimed the lives of at least 3787 people in a day. Notably, Bhopal Gas Tragedy is considered the worst industrial disaster that occurred until now globally.

National Pollution Control Day is observed to prevent any probability of such an incident in the future. It also aims at informing people about ways to reduce air pollution and its debilitating side-effects. Contributing to this significant day’s initiatives, here we tell you about certain simple and easy ways to control air pollution. Read on to know about them.