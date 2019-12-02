National Pollution Control Day is an annual observance that occurs on December 2. It is celebrated with an aim to pay tribute to those died in the unfortunate Bhopal Gas Tragedy in July 1984. On this day, a highly toxic methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas was leaked from the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant that was located in Bhopal. The gas quickly spread in and around the area of the plant and claimed the lives of at least 3787 people in a day. Notably, Bhopal Gas Tragedy is considered the worst industrial disaster that occurred until now globally.
National Pollution Control Day is observed to prevent any probability of such an incident in the future. It also aims at informing people about ways to reduce air pollution and its debilitating side-effects. Contributing to this significant day’s initiatives, here we tell you about certain simple and easy ways to control air pollution. Read on to know about them.
- Use public transport as much as possible. The less vehicle will be used, the less pollution will occur. You can travel in CNG buses or vehicles or can walk wherever you can.
- Make sure you take your car to the garage for regular check-ups. Not doing so may result in the consumption of extra fuel by your vehicle and this can contribute to air pollution. Also, old vehicles create more air pollution than new ones.
- Plant as many trees as you can. We all know that plants inhale carbon dioxide and exhale oxygen. This means that they can help in controlling air pollution more than anything. Also, plants cater to your nutritional needs and help you remain healthy.
- Buy green electricity and use solar energy. The use of electricity generated through renewable sources like wind and solar power does not cause pollution. Also, the use of solar power at home can save energy and also be pocket-friendly.