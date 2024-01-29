Home

National Puzzle Day: How Mindful Activities Strengthen Brain Health? 5 Things to Know

National Puzzle Day comes on 29 January and today is the day to play all kinds of mindful games. Here are some benefits of solving puzzles regularly.

National Puzzle Day falls on 29 January and it is a perfect day to celebrate exercise. From solving Rubik’s cube to engaging in jigsaw puzzles, National Puzzle Day is an excellent way to develop your skills and sharpen your mind. All the mindful games like crossword, jigsaw, trivia, word searches, brain teasers and Sudoku, put our brain to work and enhance the cognitive function of our body. Puzzles offer various kinds of social benefits and help in improving memory, or problem-solving techniques. Puzzles we know are modern inventions, however, other mindful games like jigsaw puzzles were found in the early eighteenth century and have been here for ages.

So, what are you waiting for? Plan a get-together with your friend’s group and play many mindful games. Take a look at the benefits of these puzzle games and enjoy them while learning.

How Solving Puzzles Fosters Your Brain Health?

Improves short-term memory- Solving puzzles helps reinforce the connection between your brain cells, enhances mental speed and is considered an efficient way to improve short-term memory. Puzzles are a fun way to exercise the most important muscle of our body, i.e., the brain. Sharpen logic and reasoning- Puzzles aid in exercising our brain and improve cognitive function. Mindful games including crossword puzzles, riddles, word searches, and logic problems are a perfect way to activate different parts of your brain. All these activities will develop your critical and analytical thinking skills. Mood Enhancer- These mindful games increase the production of dopamine, the happy hormone that will regulate your mood, memory, and concentration. It also gives us a sense of self-confidence to keep pushing ourselves. When we solve the puzzle, dopamine is released after each successful solution. Puzzles are a lot of fun! Offer stress relief- By enjoying these puzzles, you can relieve your stress and put your mind in learning new skills. Your blood pressure and heart rate drop as the stress of daily life vanishes and is replaced by a calm and serene feeling of peace. Visual-Spatial Reasoning- Putting together a puzzle is a great mental exercise that helps with focus, short-term memory, and solving problems. Engaging in mental activities like jigsaw puzzles, Rubik’s Cube, and more boosts your memory and spatial awareness.

Puzzles are considered extremely important for our brain health as they help in enhancing our cognitive function. Make sure to dedicate this day to playing mindful games with your loved ones and enjoy all these benefits.

