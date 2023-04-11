Home

National Safe Motherhood Day 2023: Are you an expecting mom-to-be? Follow these essential dos and don'ts for a safer pregnancy

National Safe Motherhood Day 2023: A woman’s pregnancy is a beautiful period in her life! It’s crucial for women who are going through this stage for the first time to realize that pregnancy is not a sickness. Moms-to-be must take extra precautions and take responsibility for the newborn during pregnancy. A healthy atmosphere is necessary for the infant to grow up in. On National Safe Motherhood Day 2023, let’s take a look at the cautions that every mother-to-be must exercise.

PREGNANCY DOS FOR MOMS-TO-BE

Eat Well: Healthy pregnancy diet should include a wide variety of foods, including fruit and vegetables, meat, cheese, potatoes, beans, and pulses. This will make sure you get the energy and nutrition you need when pregnant for both you and the baby. Stay Active: Being active while pregnant is beneficial to both you and your unborn child. It can improve your quality of sleep, lessen your anxiety, and keep you healthy throughout your pregnancy. Stay Hydrated: Preterm labour can be prevented with hydration. Moreover, it aids in preventing constipation, nausea, and headaches during pregnancy. A minimum of eight glasses of fluid each day, primarily water, should be consumed. Daily Workout: Regular exercise helps to combat several pregnancy-related ailments, such as mental disorders, muscle pain, excessive weight pain, and insomnia.

PREGNANCY DON’TS FOR MOMS-TO-BE

Don’t Smoke: Compared to children born to non-smoking moms, babies born to pregnant smokers are more likely to be smaller at birth and more likely to have learning problems. Don’t Drink Alcohol: Drinking during pregnancy can harm the unborn child permanently. The risk increases with more consumption. As there is no established safe level of alcohol consumption during pregnancy, it is advisable to abstain entirely. Don’t Eat Raw Meat: Foodborne disease is a possibility when meat and eggs are raw or undercooked. Another risk is food poisoning. Eat only fully cooked meat and eggs while you are expecting. Don’t Drink Too Much Caffeine: Increasing the consumption of coffee during your pregnancy can alleviate problems. Caffeine travels through the placenta and increases the baby’s heart rate.

