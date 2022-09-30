The polycystic ovarian syndrome, commonly known as PCOS is a health condition that affects women worldwide. It is an endocrine and metabolic disorder that leads to many symptoms in the patient’s body, some mild and others very disruptive. It is also the leading cause of female infertility, responsible for several symptoms like weight gain, fatigue, hirsutism, acne, bloating, and sleep problems amongst others issues that affect the body physically and emotionally.

The severity of PCOS varies from person to person and treatment plans are highly individual, although there are multiple ways to cure PCOS, one of the most common ways to cure it is through herbal treatment because of adaptogens being present in them.

What is adaptogens? Adaptogens is a natural substance found in non-toxic herbal plants that are used for helping the body resist stressors of all kinds. Be it physical, chemical, or biological they are also capable to help deal with fatigue. They allow your body to return to balance (homeostasis). These herbs and roots have been used in Ayurveda and other healing traditions for ages. Some, like ginger, can be eaten as part of a meal, and some are consumed as supplements or brewed into teas. Manveen Kaur, Nutritionist at Chicnutrix mentioned some herbs that help eliminate and improve the symptoms of PCOS

NATURAL PCOS TREATMENT

1. Shatavari: Asparagus racemosus, often known as Shatavari, is a traditional ayurvedic plant that is frequently referred to as the “queen of herbs.” With more and more scientific research showing that Shatavari is very effective in reducing the symptoms of endometrial disorder and PCOS, it has gained popularity among global consumers and has also been shown to improve follicular growth, development, and ovulation in clinical subjects. It is also known for its properties to enhance fertility and is said to be vital in determining the length of menstrual cycles, stabilizing and regulating the cycle and blood flow. It contains minerals, bioflavonoids, vitamin B, calcium, and zinc, all of which are crucial for the health of women.

How to consume it: Shatavari powder can be mixed with soups, juices, and shakes, and can also be made in herbal and green tea.

2. Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha, one of the most potent adaptogens available, has been shown to help in the treatment of major PCOS symptoms. By lowering the physiological, psychological, and blood cortisol levels, this plant helps in stress management. It also helps people lose weight by enhancing their appetite and eating patterns. Moreover, it also helps PCOS patients manage their hair loss and hair thinning issues and regulate blood sugar levels while enhancing energy metabolism.

How to consume it: Ashwagandha powder can be mixed with juices and shakes, the most commonly available form is tablets.

3. Turmeric: Haldi, often known as turmeric, has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It offers a plethora of advantages, most of which are due to the powerful antioxidant curcumin, which turmeric is high in. The main problem for the majority of PCOS patients is insulin resistance, which turmeric helps to reduce and lower. A review study that noticed PCOS patients supplementing with 500-1000 mg of curcumin per day showed reduced fasting insulin levels by the end of the trial. Turmeric thus lowers fasting blood sugar levels in PCOS women due to its advantageous effects on controlling insulin resistance. In addition to all this, studies have indicated that turmeric raises HDL (high-density lipoprotein) levels, which lowers the risk of heart disease. Since PCOS patients typically have greater levels of oxidative stress and inflammation, turmeric’s remarkable anti-inflammatory capabilities help to lessen these conditions.

How to consume it: Turmeric is very often used in our kitchens in our curries, to add more of it to the diet one can mix it in milk/tea or make herbal tea. The best way to avail the benefits is to include a curcumin supplement in the diet.

4. Cinnamon: Cinnamon or dalchini is a favorite in our households. It has been used in our kitchens for ages for its anti-diabetic properties. Since it is used to maintain and lower blood sugar levels and has favorable effects on the lipid profile by regulating cholesterol and enhancing insulin sensitivity in women, it is an essential adaptogen to have in your PCOS herb kit. In turn, cinnamon controls and synchronizes the menstrual cycle in women with PCOS by assisting in the regulation of hormones and menstrual cycles. In addition, consistent use of cinnamon has the great benefit of improving progesterone management and production, which helps in hormone balancing, which is important for managing PCOS.

How to consume it: Cinnamon can be mixed in milk/tea or made into herbal tea. A lot of people add it to some curries and consume cinnamon water by soaking a cinnamon stick overnight.