Natural, DIY treatment for acne is very effective. Here are some simple ways to prevent acne breakouts using natural or ayurvedic essentials, according to Dr Anu Jaiswal, Founder, Vedic Sutra:

Herbs: Certain homegrown herbs which are powerful in treating skin breakouts include basil, antibacterial turmeric, neem which is antibacterial and balances pH levels of the skin. These also help control oil creation in the skin.

The citrus extract in lemons eliminates bacteria. It diminishes the redness brought about by pimples. Coriander is antifungal and antimicrobial. It soothes acridity and shields your skin from oxidative pressure. Triphala helps dry the sebum and clears the pores. It adjusts the vata, pitta, and kapha doshas in your body. Indian gooseberry expels excess sebum from the skin. It additionally shields the skin from skin inflammation.

Diet: Ayurveda believes that devouring contrary foods together can further irritate skin breakout- related issues. For instance, devouring fish and milk together could be hazardous. Excess sugary and oily food can also aggravate acne. You must consume fresh fruits as much as possible and green leafy veggies. Adhering to the above practices is significant for the treatment of acne.

Therapies:

Marma Therapy: Marma are the points located on the body that regulate the flow of prana. Essential oils used on these points enhance outer beauty, clear skin blockages which cause acne and leave your skin toned, sculpted, scar-free, supple and youthful.

Kansa Facial: Kansa tools are applied on facial marma point which removes heat, inflammation and toxins from the skin. Kansa have extraordinary beauty enhancing and soothing properties which reduce acne and scars, fine lines and wrinkles and improve skin hydration, texture and tone.

Organic peels induced with micro-needling: These are a proven long-lasting remedy for the treatment of wrinkles, open pores, acne scars, and damaged facial skin. It helps in diminishing acne scarring; bringing bright, toned, young facial skin to the fore.