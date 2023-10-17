Home

Lifestyle

Natural Treatment For PCOS: 6 Effective Herbal Teas to Manage Symptoms

Natural Treatment For PCOS: 6 Effective Herbal Teas to Manage Symptoms

Women affected by PCOS may have irregular periods or no periods and could face fertility issues.

Natural Treatment For PCOS: 6 Effective Herbal Teas to Manage Symptoms

Polycystic ovary syndrome, more commonly known as PCOS, is a condition caused by hormonal imbalance. In this condition, the ovaries produce excessive amounts of androgen, which is the male sex hormone and is found in women in faint amounts. It can lead to irregular periods, fertility challenges, excess facial or body hair growth, weight issues, acne or skin. While there is no cure for PCOS, lifestyle modifications can effectively manage the condition. Herbal teas have also demonstrated potential in aiding PCOS management.

Trending Now

If you are suffering from this lifestyle condition, here are some herbal teas that might help:

You may like to read

5 Herbal Teas That Can Assist in Managing PCOS

Chamomile Tea: The tea is generally known for its calming and relaxing effect. But do you know it can also help you with PCOS? Not only that but is also believed to help you with cold and stomach aches. Green Tea: Green tea helps in reducing insulin resistance and the level of free testosterone in overweight and obese women suffering from PCOS. Best to replace Indian chai with a cup of green tea to control PCOS symptoms naturally. Ginger Tea: Ginger tea helps is widely known for its myriad health benefits, one of which is regarding PCOS. It works incredibly due to its anti-inflammatory quality and also aids in the regulation of female hormones. The best time to consume this herbal tea is either in the morning empty stomach or evening. Spearmint Tea: This effective antioxidant tea can be a great addition to your daily routine. It promotes ovulation, reduces androgens and elevates testosterone and hirsutism. Sip on it first thing every morning. Licorice root Tea: Wonderful herb for reducing elevated testosterone levels, it also keeps the cravings at bay and helps in managing the symptoms naturally. This also helps in controlling blood sugar and helps lose weight with ease.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES