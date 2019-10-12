Having sex without a condom can lead to various unwanted repercussions. This is a known fact. Still, there are millions of people around the world who do this and then blame the situation for that. Sex without protection can lead to unwanted pregnancy. It can also expose you to sexually transmitted diseases.

If you have conceived a baby and do not want to keep it, there are various medical ways to abort the child. One of the most popular ways to do that by using oral contraceptives, which have recently been associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. In that case, you can try some natural methods to prevent an unwanted pregnancy. Here are the things you need to have in order to do that.

Papaya

Containing an enzyme called papain, papaya can potentially suppress the secretion of progesterone hormone, which actually helps your uterus be prepared for the conception and keep the baby. Also, the role of membranes is significant for the development of a baby inside your womb. But, this enzyme breaks down these membranes as well by inducing the production of oxytocin and prostaglandin hormones in the uterus.

Neem

Neem can prevent fertilization by reducing the mobility of the sperm in the vagina and the uterus. For better results, you can inject neem directly in the uterus. This will kill sperm in just 30 seconds. According to experts in the field, one neem injection is capable of preventing pregnancy for around a year.

Cinnamon

If you have decided not to be a mother for at least a year, consume cinnamon regularly. It will help you prevent conceiving a child by stimulating your uterus. Make cinnamon tea by adding cinnamon u=in a cup of boiled water and drink it as the first thing every day in the morning.