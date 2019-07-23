We can live without food & water for days to detoxify our body by giving rest to the digestive system, but we cannot live without breathing (air) even for a few minutes. Just as air is crucial for life so is the quality of the air we breathe. Simply breathing and not taking in quality air will make us live life but not disease-free.

Reasons for air pollution:

1. Vehicles emitting carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxide which are poisonous.

2. Industries emit poisonous gases in the air through their chimneys

3. Burning of wood and biomass for cooking and other purposes

4. Gas and smoke emitted by burning of coal & diesel

5. Improper disposal of biodegradable (hospital) waste

6. Deforestation- for building homes, cutting wood as a source of fuel

Effect of air pollution on health:

Short term effects- Headache, breathlessness, nausea, irritation of eyes, redness of eyes, sneezing, cough, skin rashes etc.

Long term effects- Asthma, chronic respiratory diseases, heart diseases, lung cancer, kidney issues, liver issues.

Solution

Increasing immunity is the easiest & most apt way to reduce the negative effects of air pollution. Here are a few remedies by Dr Deepti Tejas, Reset Bangalore, that can boost the body’s defence power.

• One teaspoon of freshly extracted ginger juice slightly warm it and add unpasteurized honey 1/4th tsp. Have it 3 times a day. This helps reduce cough

• Organic turmeric 1/2 tsp mixed with unpasteurized honey to make it a paste. Take these 2 times a day

• Keep clean cotton soaked in pure rose water and keep it on the eyes

• Cinnamon powder 1/4th tsp mix with organic Jaggery like a dough. Divide into small portions and make it into small balls. Have 2, twice daily

• Liquorice tea (mulethi): Boil 2 cups of water add 1/4th tsp of liquorice powder and 4-5 leaves of basil (tulsi) reduce to half and drink hot

• Vitamins that needs to be added in everyday life are Vit C rich foods like kiwis, lemons, watermelon, bell peppers, oranges, amla

• Vit A rich foods (beta carotene) yellow and orange coloured foods like papaya, pumpkin, yellow bell peppers, sweet potato. Vit E rich foods: Nuts eg almonds, walnuts, macadamia, pine nuts. seeds like flax, pumpkin, sunflower, watermelon are excellent sources of antioxidants

• Exercise regularly like yoga, deep breathing walks, swimming it improves lung capacity and heart functioning.

• Use a bicycle or walk than taking vehicle it adds to activity and is environment-friendly.

• Use fuel which is safer for the environment than petrol or diesel

• Use of solar energy than wood or biomass for cooking will save the forest that in turn helps purify the air