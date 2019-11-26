Pain in the belly, frequent urination, smelly urine, and nausea. These are some of the common symptoms that show that you have stones in your kidneys. These stones are made up of salt and calcium, uric acid, cystine, or struvite. Varying in size, kidney stones can travel and reach other parts of the body too. Certain conditions or habits like obesity, dehydration, inflammatory bowel syndrome, eating food with a high level of salt, etc. can potentially increase your likelihood of developing kidney stones. As far as its treatment is concerned, doctors prescribe medicines to provide relief from the unbearable pain. In case the stones are big enough, sound waves are used to break them so that the stones can pass easily through the ureter. In case this doesn’t work, you may have to go through a tunnel surgery or ureteroscopy.

If you wish to get rid of the kidney stones naturally, there are certain effective natural remedies too. Read on to know about them.

Drink as much water as you can

As mentioned earlier, dehydration is one of the major causes of kidney stones, drinking water can help you prevent the further onset of these stones. Also, it can help you flush out the existing stones through urine. Patients with kidney stones are advised to consume at least 7 to 8 glasses of water every day.

Consume concoction of lemon juice and olive oil

Lemon juice can help in the breakdown of the kidney stones while olive oil, acting as a strong lubricant, can help in the easier passage of these stones through the system. If you do not want to go through surgery, trying this concoction is one of the best ways to get rid of the stones naturally.

Try apple cider vinegar

Being rich in citric acid, apple cider vinegar can help in the break down of kidney stones. It can also potentially dissolve the stones in tiny particles easing their removal through the urethra.