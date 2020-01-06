Premature ejaculation is one of the most common sexual problems in men. It has been found to affect around 30 per cent of the men worldwide, says a study published in the International Journal of Impotence Research. During a steamy night in the bedroom, timing matters the most. Reaching climax sooner than expected may leave you and your partner unsatisfied. If continued, this sexual incapacity to ejaculate on time can start creating major issues in your relationship.

If you ejaculate within a minute of penetration, feel the inability to delay ejaculation, or experience distress and want to avoid intimacy, you are most probably suffering from premature ejaculation. From early sexual experiences to depression, stress, poor body image, and sexual abuse, there can be an array of reasons behind the onset of this sexual problem. Anxiety, erectile dysfunction, and problems in your relationship also play a significant role in premature ejaculation. If you wish to get rid of the issue, here are the home remedies you can opt for.

Eat food rich in zinc

People deficient in zinc are generally found to be suffering from the problem of premature ejaculation, says a research published in the journal Nutrition. Zinc is known to boost your immunity and help in cell growth. Also, it increases the production of the male sex hormone called testosterone and improves sexual capacity.

Indulge in pelvic floor exercises

Pelvic floor exercises can help you positively impact your timing to reach climax. According to a study published in the journal Therapeutic Advances in Urology, strengthening your pelvic floor muscles can help men get rid of lifelong premature ejaculation by controlling their ejaculatory reflex.

Have ginger and honey

Ginger can increase blood flow to the penile muscles and enhance your control to ejaculate. Also, this kitchen ingredient is known to heat up the body and retain an erection. On the other hand, honey can increase the potency of ginger. You can mix a teaspoon of ginger in honey and consume it for better effects.