Mrs India winner Mrs Navdeep Kaur is all set to make an impeccable and remarkable impression in Mrs World pageant. Mrs Nvadeep Kaur was recently seen heading to Mumbai airport to fly to Las Vegas. She will be contesting for Mrs World 2022. She is seen leaving the airport in a white shimmery saree, a shimmery shawl and the famous Mrs India World slash.

Taking it to Instagram, Manav Manglani uploaded a video where Navdeep Kaur was seen at the airport. The caption read,” This time it’s for India! Our queen Mrs. Navdeep Kaur is leaving for the renowned Mrs. World journey.. sending her all the best wishes, love, luck, confidence from her loved ones & more! Hoping to conquer the crown & make India proud once again #NavdeepforMrsworld”

Navdeep Kaur is seen heading to participate in Mrs World pageant in Las Vegas. She was seen wearing a white shimmery saree with tiny and intricate embellishments. She carried the ensemble elegantly. She also carried a thin shawl of a similar shade that went well with the attire. The saree is from the shelves of Nitika Gujral, a fashion designer. Later in the video, she was seen draping the national flag around her shoulder.

Navdeep likes the art of minimalism. For accessories, she wore diamond earrings and a few rings. For makeup, she kept it simple with a highlighter, glowing skin, and eyeliner. Following the mandatory covid-19 protocols, she wore an N-95 mask.

Mrs World will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. You can watch the grand finale online on www.mrsworld.com