It's never too late to chase your dreams, and no one has proved this more than Navdeep Kaur. She created history when she won Mrs. India World despite not having come from a pageantry background. Kaur was driven to make a name for herself in the world of fashion and beauty, and she succeeded. To continue climbing up her ladder of success the diva participated in the Mrs. World 2022 beauty pageant. Navdeep Kaur received the 'best national costume' award setting a precedent for married women and illustrating that success requires perseverance and hard work. With this, she has put another feather to her cap, and we can't wait to see what else she has in store.

The event took place at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday. Navdeep Kaur wore an Avant Grade attire that was inspired by the 'Kundalini Chakra.' Mrs. From the base to the crown, this collection illustrates the flow of energy through the chakras of the body. Her attire included a massive serpent-inspired helmet. It had six teeth, much like an animal. Her entire attire, including a stick, long golden boots, and even her hand decorations, had serpent-like aspects.

Take a look at Navdeep Kaur’s winning costume:



Sharing the details of her outfit, Navdeep captioned her pictures, “We present to you the National Costume of one and only Mrs. India. World 2021, Mrs. Navdeep Kaur wearing this Avant Garde outfit which is inspired by the ‘Kundalini Chakra.’ This collection symbolizes the movement of energy in chakras of the body from the base to the spine up through the crown.”

Take a look:

When Navdeep Kaur was crowned Mrs. India 2020 – 21, she brought honour to the country. Kaur earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science engineering before going on to earn a master’s degree in business administration (MBA). She had previously worked as an assistant manager in a bank and then as an assistant professor, according to Odisha Bytes. Navdeep Kaur has no previous experience with pageants. She was, nonetheless, driven to succeed in the world of fashion. She has a six-year-old kid and has been married for seven years.