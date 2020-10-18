Navratri has already begun and most of you may be keeping fast during the festivity. Though fasting is good for your body, keeping it for a long time can make your body deficient in various essential nutrients. Also Read - Navratri 2020 Fasting Tips: How to Reduce Your Hunger Pangs While Fasting for Goddess Durga

As we all know, compromising on your health during the current time can only put you in grave health problems. So, while you are fasting this Navratri and indulging in this nine-day long celebration, you also need to pay attention to your overall health and keep your immunity intact. To do so, the best way is to prepare herbal or Sattvik drinks and have them regularly. These drinks are suggested by Ayurveda and are called immunity boosters. Here, we tell you about 5 such Sattvik drinks.

Pitta-Balancing Tea

Pitta Dosha is what makes your immunity weak. This is what Ayurveda says. Pitta Dosha also causes anxiety, acne, inflammation, indigestion, and heartburn. To calm down your Pitta, you can prepare a Pitta-balancing tea by boiling fennel seeds, cumin seeds, coriander leaves and seeds, and rose petals for 5 minutes. Have it daily and see the difference for yourself.

Kadha

The importance of Kadha is known to almost everyone. We have been using it for a long time now and the pandemic has reminded us of its significance once again. You can prepare an immunity-boosting Kadha using your kitchen ingredients. All you need is ginger, cinnamon, Tulsi, turmeric, raisins, and black pepper. You can add Giloy and Mulethi too to make your Kadha more nutritious and effective. Being packed with antioxidants, Kadha reduces your risk of heart diseases and also keeps your immunity strong.

Triphala Juice

Triphala juice contains vitamin C, gallic acid, and antioxidants. Having it daily can boost your immunity and keep infections at bay. Even if you contract COVID-19, Triphala juice can help in speedy recovery. AYUSH Ministry has recommended people to either do gargle with Triphala and Mulethi water or consume Triphala juice every morning.

Ginger-Basil Tea

Ginger and basil are two incredible Ayurvedic ingredients that can keep you healthy. They have anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antiviral, antibacterial, and analgesic properties that keep you free from ailments. Consume this drink during the Navratri and keep infections at bay.

Turmeric Milk

Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, that has an array of health benefits. It has antiviral, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory properties. If consumed with milk and honey daily before going to bed at night, turmeric can detoxify your body and make your immune system strong.