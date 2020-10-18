The nine auspicious days of Navratri are marked as the onset of the festivities in India. People celebrate Navratri with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm across the country. Navratri falls twice or four times a year, out of which the Sharada Navratri which is celebrated between September-October and Vasanta Navaratri celebrated between March-April are the most significant ones. Devotees to pay respect to the Goddess Durga often observe fasting and on each day offer prayers to the goddess in different forms. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Looks Like a Dream in Her Gorgeous Red Suit as She Shares New Glimpse from Nehu Da Vyah

While observing the Navratri Vrat, people opt to not eat non-vegetarian food and maintain a good distance from legumes, lentils, rice flour, cornflour, all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, semolina (Rava), and certain kind of spices such as onions and garlic.

If you are fasting, you'd know that one cannot eat before the sunset and it gets all the more difficult to fight hunger pangs. Although, studies have also shown that fasting has many health benefits while you are fasting it gets more difficult to divert yourself. While fasting has many health benefits including weight loss, lowers the risk of diabetes, blood pressure, etc, most people are still tempted to break the fast and give in to the hunger, but what if we told you that you can curb those hunger pangs?

Stay Hydrated: Keep yourself hydrating by consuming lots of water throughout the day. Water is the most effective way to fight hunger during the Navratri fast. Water will flush out all the toxins from your body and will keep you energetic all day.

Add Fibre-rich foods: High fibre foods will keep you full all day and will fight those pesky hunger pangs too. Include fruits, vegetables, salads, dry fruits, curd in your diet.

Fix your mid-meal hunger pangs with Makhana: Makhana or fox nut is one such wholesome, crunchy delight that one can savour when hunger pangs kick in. It’s a staple in Indian households, it is high on fibre and low on calories and it is also a popular food during fasting. It is a healthy snacking option.

Organic Raw Peanut: If you feel that your protein levels are coming down, then snack on those raw peanuts. Roast it, fry it or boil it, peanuts are a great source of protein and are touted to be a great snacking companion while fasting.

Maintain a healthy sleeping routine: While fasting it is important to have a good night’s sleep. Give your body adequate sleep of 7-8 hours each night, it is proven that inadequate sleep often imbalances the body. It can also lead to food craving, so sleep tight for a healthy start.

While you detoxify your body in these nine-days, it is of utmost importance that you do it the right way.