Navratri 2022: The second half of the year is truly an amazing time to be in India, the land of festivals. The festive season is one of the busiest times of the year. While it is definitely fun to glam up for the season, the constant hair styling could be stressful for the hair and scalp health. But fret not, simple tips and careful prep for season in advance can limit your potential hair damage and definitely protect it for days to come. Here are a few very simple things to keep in mind to prep for the festive season and ensure those tresses are healthy and retain their lustrous look all through the festive season and after:

Don't let the stress of hair care pull you down this festive season, Aparna Santhanam (MD, DNB) Dermatologist have shortlisted some of the best hair care tips that will help you protect your precious locks while you go all out styling it, so you can truly let your hair down and revel in the festivities!

NAVRATRI SPECIAL HAIR CARE TIPS:

Regular oiling with coconut oil: This is the ultimate holy grail for most hair damage care issues. Regular oiling nourishes the roots and massages the scalp, leaving one with silky smooth, shinier healthy hair. Coconut hair oil is more easily absorbed into the hair shaft, penetrating deeper than any other hair oil. Thereby, reducing protein loss and keeping hair looking healthy and nourished. One can start with coconut hair oil massages a couple weeks before the D day and ideally apply it once every 3 days for a couple of hours and then wash it off. This will ensure your hair is nourished for all the upcoming hair styling and will keep the hair game on fleek throughout the season. Switching to mild hair shampoos: Shampoo is an investment that will take one’s hair health far down the right road! It’s important to choose shampoo that doesn’t have harmful chemicals such as parabens and sulphates. These ingredients tend to dry your hair and deprive the scalp of its natural oils. However, it is important to remember that cleansing with a mild shampoo should be followed by a second cleanse with a clarifying shampoo. A clarifying shampoo will easily remove the extra build-up and sweat that usually accumulates in one’s hair follicles. Limit heat usage: While one can never truly get rid of hair styling equipment during the festive season, it is important to limit its usage. Avoid using blow-dryers, hair straighteners and all kinds of styling equipment as much as you can. However, on the offside of using these styling tools is to remember to apply an effective heat protectant. One of my go-to heat protectants is Coconut hair oil since it not only blocks the heat, but also provides a hairstyle with structure. Pay attention to your diet: It is so easy to lose count of your diet during the festive season but it’s very important to manage a balanced meal – one that is full of vitamins, minerals, nutrients and is protein-rich. External care and protection might take care of your hair immediately, but in the long run what you eat really makes a difference. Good gut health can do wonders for the skin and hair, so ensure to load up on Vitamin C, iron and protein-rich foods. A balanced meal will combat hair fall and restore scalp health. Also, eating omega 3-rich foods like eggs and walnuts will strengthen hair follicles. Ensure you drink enough water to stay well hydrated! Deep conditioning: Remember to de-stress your hair from all the festivity and socialising. Indulge in a weekly or bi-weekly deep conditioning for your hair with a homemade hair mask. While this might sound time consuming, its benefits are definitely 10 fold the time investment. Deep conditioning will help to restore hydration and lock in moisture that will be lost throughout the festive season with exposure to pollution, hair styling, dirt and sun.

Happy Navratri 2022 to all!