Navratri Beauty Tips by Shahnaz Husain

Looking your best means that you have not overlooked the detailsAlso Read - Blackhead Treatment: 5 DIY Natural Face Masks For Instant And Painless Blackheads Removal

Tone the skin with chilled rose water, using cotton wool pads. First use them to wipe the skin. Then, pat the skin briskly with the rosewater-soaked cotton wool pads. Also Read - Diet to Control Skin Ageing: How Right Nutrition Can Help to Prevent Anti-Ageing - Expert Answers

Use a facial scrub to brighten the skin. Mix together walnut powder, honey and lemon juice. Apply the mixture on the face and leave on for a few minutes. Then, rub gently, with small circular movements, washing off with water. Also Read - Premature Greying of Hair: 9 Tips You Can Follow to Prevent Hair Ageing

Then apply a “pick-me-up” face mask to leave your skin soft and glowing. Mix half a teaspoon honey, one teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Wash off after 20 minutes. For oily skin, apply multani mitti instead of milk powder.

Applying a compress on the face with chilled rose water is also extremely refreshing. It adds a glow.

Hair Care

For dull hair, have a quick conditioning treatment before your shampoo. Mix one teaspoon each of apple cider vinegar with one teaspoon coconut oil. Massage into the hair. Then do the hot towel wrap. Wash hair after half an hour.

To soften rough, bushy or frizzy hair, mix some water with creamy hair conditioner and put it in a spray bottle. Spray the mixture on the hair. Then comb the hair, so that it spreads through the hair.

Hair Style

Long hair, with cascading waves and curls is in. The entire look is soft and feminine, with big natural waves, especially in the lower half of the hair.

Fringes are in. The side-swept fringe is popular. Oval and long faces look good with a fringe. A layered fringe can make a large or round face look slimmer. Short fringes suit small faces.

Pony tails and braids (plaits) are in fashion. You can have a ponytail for a formal or an informal look. Use decorative hair accessories and clips, or ribbons that match your dress.

You can have the hair braided in many ways, using hair accessories too. Long hair can be braided and then put up. Or, have the braid on one side, with wisps and curls framing the face. One can also have several braids and then put them up in a pony tail with ribbons. Coloured ribbons can also be used all along the braid.