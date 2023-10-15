Home

Navratri 2023: 7 Cholesterol-Friendly Vrat Snacks You Must Stock up in Your Kitchen

Navratri Vrat 2023: Worried about your cholesterol during fasting? Here are 7 options that can help you maintain a heart-healthy diet.

The festival of Navratri starts today i.e., 15th October 2023. Also known as Shardiya Navratri, these 9 days have a special significance as 9 forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion across India. Devotees of Maa Durga observe fast during this auspicious period and are mandated to eat only vrat-friendly meals. However, fasting during Navratri can be an uplifting experience, but it can also pose challenges for individuals in terms of health. Balancing the requirements of fasting with the need to manage cholesterol gets quite difficult. So, to make things easier, Here are 7 healthy snacks that will keep your cholesterol levels under check while giving all the festive feels.

Makhana (Fox Nuts) Crunch: Roasted makhana is an excellent vrat snack. These crunchy snacks are low in cholesterol and provide essential nutrients. You can season them with rock salt and sendha namak for flavour. Sabudana Khichi: Make sabudana khichi with minimal oil and roasted peanuts. This dish is a popular choice for Navratri fasting and is cholesterol friendly. Samya Rice: Use samya rice to make a cholesterol-friendly upma. You can add green chillies, peanuts and sendha namak to enhance the flavour. Baked Sweet Potato Fries: Sweet potatoes are a great source of fibre and are low in cholesterol. Slice them into fries, lightly season them with spices allowed during Navratri and bake until crispy. Fruit Chaat: A fruit chaat with fruits like apples, bananas, and pomegranate seeds, sprinkled with rock salt and a dash of lemon juice, is a refreshing and healthy vrat snack. Cucumber and Mint Yogurt Dip: Make a healthy dip using yoghurt, fresh mint leaves and diced cucumbers. This dip pairs well with Vrat snacks and is a great low-cholesterol option. Arbi Chips: Slice arbi into thin rounds, sprinkle with sendha namak, and fry them with minimal oil. They make for a delicious, crispy snack.

