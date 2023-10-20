Home

Lifestyle

Navratri 2023 day 6: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Colour And Auspicious Mantra Dedicated to Maa Katyayani

Navratri 2023 day 6: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Colour And Auspicious Mantra Dedicated to Maa Katyayani

The sixth day of Navratri falls today and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Katyayani. Know the significance, puja vidhi and required offerings for the auspicious day.

Navratri 2023 day 6: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Colour And Auspicious Mantra Dedicated to Maa Katyayani

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant Hindu festival that spans nine nights and ten days. The auspicious occasion is dedicated to the worship of the goddess Durga and her various incarnations. This year, the auspicious occasion will be joyously celebrated throughout India from October 15 to October 24. The sixth day of Navratri falls on Friday, October 20 and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Katyayani. If you and your family are observing Navratri, it’s important to be familiar with the sixth avatar of Maa Durga. Here’s some information about Maa Katyayani, her significance, Puja vidhi, colours, timings and more:

Trending Now

Navratri 2023 day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani?

Maa Katyayani is the sixth form of Goddess Durga. She is often associated with intense devotion and righteousness. According to Hindu mythology, she is said to have been born to Sage Katyayana, which is why she is known as Katyayani. She is depicted with four hands, carrying a sword and lotus. The Goddess is believed to bless her devotees with courage, strength and protection from evil. Her worship is said to fulfill the desires and wishes of her devotees.

You may like to read

Navratri 2023 day 6: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurta on this day begins at 04:44 am and ends at 05:34 am. The Abhijit Muhurat will start at 11:43 am and end at 12:28 pm, and Vijaya Muhurta will last from 01:59 pm and end at 02:45 pm.

Navratri 2023 day 6: Puja Vidhi

Begin the puja by purifying yourself through a ritual bath and wearing clean clothes

Set up a sacred space or altar with an idol or image of Maa Katyayani

Light a lamp or diya

Offer flowers, incense, fruits and sweets to the goddess

Recite the Katyayani mantra with devotion

Perform aarti by circling the lit lamp in front of the idol

Conclude the puja with prasad distribution among family and friends

Navratri 2023 day 6: Auspicious Colour

The recommended colour for dressing and decorating the puja can be determined based on the local sunrise and sunset times. Consult with a priest or use a Hindu calendar to find the exact timings of your location.

Navratri 2023 day 6: Mantra

“कात्यायनि महामाये महायोगिन्यधीश्वरि

**नन्द गोपसुतं देवि पत

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES