Navratri 2023 Day 7: Who is Maa Kalaratri? Significance, Rituals, Bhog, Colour, Mantra And More

The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri, who is also referred to as Goddess Shubhankari and is believed to be the fiercest form of Goddess Durga.

Shardiya Navratri is an auspicious festival for people belonging to the Hindu religion. It falls in the month of Ashwin according to the Hindu calendar. The 9 Days of Navratri this year has begun from October 15 and will end on October 23. Each day is associated with the worship of a different form of the Goddess. The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri, who is also referred to as Goddess Shubhankari and is believed to be the fiercest form of Maa Durga. Here’s all you need to know about the significance, rituals, puja vidhi and special offerings to worship Goddess Kalartari.

Navratri 2023 Day 7: Significance

Maa Kalaratri is revered as the destroyer of ignorance and darkness. Her name “Kalartri” is derived from “Kaal” which means time and “Ratri” which means night. She is typically portrayed with a dark complexion, dishevelled hair and a fearsome appearance. Maa Kalaratri is often depicted with multiple arms, holding a cleaver and a burning torch and her third eye emits a powerful light. Devotees worship Maa Kalaratri to seek her blessings for protection, courage and the removal of obstacles. Her worship is believed to help individuals overcome the darkness of ignorance and find their path towards enlightenment.

Navratri 2023 Day 7: Date And Shubh Muhurat

The seventh day of Navratri will be marked on October 21 (Saturday), during the Saptami Tithi. According to the Drik Panchang, the Saptami Tithi will be in effect from 09:53 PM on October 21 to 07:58 PM on October 22.

Navratri 2023 Day 7: Puja Vidhi

Begin your day by taking a bath and wearing clean clothes

Place a picture or idol of Maa Kalaratri on a clean platform.

Light a diya and incense sticks as a symbol of purity and enlightenment.

Offer fresh flowers to the Goddess as a symbol of devotion.

Recite the mantras dedicated to Maa Kalaratri

Wave the aarti in front of the Goddess to show your reverence.

Prepare a special bhog of your choice such as fruits, sweets or any food that you think the Goddess would like.

Pray to Maa Kalaratri for strength, courage and protection.

Navratri 2023 Day 7: Colour

Grey colour symbolises balanced thinking, knowledge and decency. Slip into your grey attires and enjoy the auspicious occasion.

Navratri 2023: Mantra

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु माँ कालरात्रि रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah॥

