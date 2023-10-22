Home

Lifestyle

Navratri 2023 Day 8: Who is Goddess Mahagauri? Significance, Rituals, Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour

Navratri 2023 Day 8: Who is Goddess Mahagauri? Significance, Rituals, Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour

The eighth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Mahagauri. Worshipping the goddess is believed to bring peace, compassion and purity into one's life. Let's delve into the following rituals, muhurat, colour and mantra to celebrate the auspicious day.

Navratri 2023 Day 8: Who is Goddess Mahagauri? Significance, Rituals, Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour

The eighth day of Shardiya Navratri is known as Maha Ashtami also referred to as Ashtami or Durgashtami. It is celebrated as one of the most auspicious days during Navratri and Durga Puja festivities. This year, Ashtami falls on October 22, 2023. On the eighth day of Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Mahagauri, a divine form of Devi Durga. This day holds special significance in Hindu tradition, and the worship of Goddess Mahagauri is performed with great devotion. Goddess Mahagauri is believed to symbolise purity and serenity. She is often depicted as a young woman with a fair complexion, dressed in white attire, symbolising her pure and untarnished nature. “Maha” means great and “Gauri” signifies the pristine and radiant aspect of the Goddess. Worshipping Maa Mahagauri is considered to bring peace, compassion and purity into one’s life.

Trending Now

Navratri Day 8: Colour

The colour associated with this day is purple. Purple represents the calmness of the soul, purity and the promise of a new beginning.

You may like to read

Navratri Day 8: Shubh Muhurat

The Ashtami tithi will start at 9:53 PM on October 21 and will end at 7:59 PM on Sunday, October 22. Upcoming Ashtami is also known as Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami.

Navratri Day 8: Ashtami Kanya Pujan or Kumari Vidhi

On this day people also observe Kanya/Kumari Puja or Kanjak. Devotees invite small kids at home to offer food and worship them as Devi. The day is also observed as Durgashtami by those who observe Durga Puja. Devotees worship young girls who are considered divine form of Goddess Shakti. Worshippers wash their feet, offer them red dupatta, bangles, gifts and pray for their blessings.

The Ashtami tithi will start at 9:53 PM on October 21 and will end at 7:59 pm on Sunday, October 22.

Shubh Muhurat: 7:51 AM to 10:41 AM and 1:30 PM to 2:55PM.

Navratri Day 8: Puja Vidhi

Set up a clean and sacred place for the puja.

Place a picture or idol of Goddess Mahagauri on a decorated platform.

Take a bath and wear clean clothes as a sign of purity and devotion.

Offer flowers, incense sticks, fruits, sweets and lit diya to the goddess. Chant the Mahagauri mantra with devotion.

If you choose to fast, abstain from food throughout the day and break the fast after evening puja.

Navratri Day 8: Mantra

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु मा गौरी रूपेण संस्थिता | नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम||

Ya Devi Sarvbhuteshu Maa Gauri Rupen Sansthita|

Namastasyee Namastasyee Namastasyee Namo Namah||

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES