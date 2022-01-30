Navya Naveli Nanda is a 25-year-old-year entrepreneur. She is the founder of Project Naveli and co-founder of Aara Health. She is also the granddaughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Navya has gained a lot of appreciation for her social work. She has recently recycled her nani Jaya Bachchan’s royal pink saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Navya uploaded a couple of pictures in which she looked phenomenal.Also Read - Karan Johar Pours His Heart Out on 20 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Shares Never-Seen-Before Moments From Sets

Taking it to Instagram, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, posted a couple of Navya's pictures in a royal pink saree. The saree belonged to her grandmother Jaya Bachchan. The caption read," Timeless Beauty. We create the Now to be worn Forever. Such joy to see Beauty enjoyed through generations. Navya Nanda wears her nani, Jaya Bachchan's saree and looks like a dream in it."

Navya wore a royal pink saree with silver intricate embellishment on the border of the saree. She draped the saree in the usual style. Reminiscing the olden days was her blouse. She wore a closed neck blouse with quarter sleeves. The hem of the sleeves was adorned with broad silver studding. The saree was from the shelves of her nani Jaya Bachchan.

For accessories, she kept it simple and chic. She wore a metallic necklace with pastel beads and matching hanging earrings. She left her silk hair open and flaunts her silver hair. For makeup, she chose simple eyeliner, blushed cheeks, rouse, a bindi and pink lip shade.