Navya Naveli Nanda is a Show-Stealer Debutant in Hot Red Mini Dress at Paris Fashion Week 2023- WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda took over the French Capital with her stunning debut in red dress at Paris Fashion Week.

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, made her debut at this year’s Paris Fashion Week. Her proud mom, Shweta Bachchan shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the event, showcasing Navya’s dazzling appearance on the runway. Shweta shared the pictures of herself and her mother Jaya Bachchan, as they sat in the front row cheering loudest for her. She posted the video capturing her daughter’s runway walk, captioning it “Little Miss L’Oréal.” Navya walked the ramp for L’Oreal Paris with several big names, including her aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

While talking about her fantastic debut, the young entrepreneur owned the stage with confidence and grace. She was all decked up in a hot red mini dress featuring an off-shoulder neckline, ruffle detailing, cinched waistline and a figure-skimming silhouette. For makeup, the 25-year-old went all glam in a bold red lip shade, sleek eyeliner, subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, sharp contour and fluttery eyelashes. To add more appeal, she let her wavy tresses cascade down her shoulder lusciously. She gave a finishing touch to her fiery ensemble with minimal accessories, including black stilettos.

Navya Naveli Nanda Makes Stunning Debut in Red-Ruffle Dress at Paris Fashion Week 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

Before making the grand debut at PFW, Navya had an enjoyable time with her nani and mom in the French capital. In another post, Shweta shared a delightful collection of photos from their time in Paris. While sharing a few adorable moments, she captioned it “All roads led to Paris this weekend. Well, at least for my mother & me. As Navya spent all her days doing L’Oréal things. My mother and I walked and ate (more eating than roaming to be honest) The show was an experience and so emotional – my mother and I both admitted to holding back tears as our little girl walked on all smiles !!! I remember her first steps she was just a few days past her 1st birthday – like yesterday, all parents say this I’m sure, it’s cheesy, and annoying, but so true. She wore red, the Eiffel Tower turned pink, and we went home very proud, very emotional, and very hungry. I snuck in some M&M’s in my bag, though it’s blasphemous to eat chocolate at a fashion show, we did – because we’re worth it 😉

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

Earlier this morning, Navya shared a cute trio pic with her fam and captioned it “Above Everything else’

