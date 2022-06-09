Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are officially married! They tied the knot just now at Mahabalipuram’s Sheraton Park at the Brahma Mukurtha. Twitter is flooded with lots of love and comments for the couple. Director Vignesh Shivan has shared the first picture from his and Nayanthara’s wedding on social media. The couple looked totally besotted with each other, which made everyone swoon over them all over again.Also Read - LIVE Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Marriage First Official PHOTO: Newlyweds Look so in Love; Groom Kisses Bride

Nayanthara went with alluring red saree designed by JADE by Monica and Karishma. She wore a handcrafted saree in JADE’s signature Vermillion Red, custom designed by Monica Shah. The intricately realized tone on tone embroidery is inspired by the carvings of the temples of Hoysala. In a thoughtful tribute to the actor’s love for tradition, Monica & Karishma reimagined Goddess Lakshmi motifs as bajubandh on the sleeves of the blouse. In addition, the Fourth Vow running across the ensemble has been personalized with the couple’s names, symbolizing togetherness, commitment and mutual respect. Vignesh Shivan’s ensemble resonates with the four pheras signifying Dharma, Arth, Kama and Moksha. He’s adorned in a veshti, kurta and shawl – all painstakingly handcrafted by the master craftsmen of JADE atelier. Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Share Excitement on Wedding Day, Filmmaker Says ‘Excited to See u Walking Up The Aisle’ – PICS

The emerald danglers looked perfect jewels with beautiful design work. The accessories were embed with pearl shaped diamonds along with green-golden earrings that matched with her ensemble beautifully. The actor rounded off her bridal outfit with a diamond nose ring ,oval-shaped maang tikka and white gajara. For glam picks, The diva went with subtle golden eyeshadow, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, shimmery bronzer and neutral lipshade. While Vignesh Shivan went with off-white shirwani, featuring green buttons and gold chain.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Director Vignesh Shivan has shared the first picture from his and Nayanthara’s wedding on social media. “On a scale of 10…She’s Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️ With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends Jus married #Nayanthara,” he captioned the picture. Fires and emojis started flooding as soon as the picture went viral on twitter. “woah finally” one fan wrote. Fans not only drooled over their outfits but also wished them all the luck for their new beginning, “All the best, to this beautiful couple”, another user wrote.

On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️😍🥰 With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends Jus married #Nayanthara ☺️😍🥰 #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding pic.twitter.com/C7ySe17i8F — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2022

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got secretly engaged last year. In a photo shared by Vignesh on Instagram, Nayanthara was seen flaunting a ring. When asked about it during a chat show, the actor acquiesced that she was indeed wearing an engagement ring. Nayanthara and Vignesh fell in love on the sets of their 2015 movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Ever since then, they have been together.

Congratulations to this amazing couple!