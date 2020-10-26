Don’t we all love to procrastinating workouts and these never-ending work from home schedule has taken a serious hit on our fitness routine. We all are winded by grocery shopping or household chores or long strenuous work from home schedules. Regular physical activity can improve your muscle strength and boost your endurance, according to much researches. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Responds to Uddhav Thackeray's 'Ganja' Statement: Open Bullying by a Working CM

Need some inspiration to hit the gym? Take a cue from Bollywood celebs who take fitness very seriously. Take inspiration from these Bollywood celebrities and kick start your week with a bang. Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray to Kangana Ranaut in SSR Case: Ganja Fields Are in Your State

1. Milind Soman: Actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman’s boasts serious fitness motivation, and as anyone who follows him on Instagram can attest, you can’t escape his fitness inspiration. His posts will motivate you to burn those calories. Milind was seen hitting the grind to do some core exercise. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case News: Uddhav Thackeray Breaks Silence on Son Aaditya's Name Being Used in Conspiracy Theories

d

2. Kriti Sanon: Actor Kriti Sanon loves fitness, she recently posted how brushed aside her mid-week blues. The actor treated her fans with quarantine workout. Kriti used various props including a resistance band, dumbbells, kettlebells to work her arms and glutes. Check out her video.

View this post on Instagram Don’t need Monday for Motivation 💃🏻💪🏻👊🏻 #QuarantineWorkout @robin_behl14 @thetribe A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Oct 21, 2020 at 1:38am PDT





3. Shilpa Shetty: Actor Shilpa Shetty makes sure she never misses her fitness routine. Shilpa who is in Manali for her upcoming project gave a glimpse of her workout to her fans on social media. She wrote, ‘Start your day on a positive note with yoga.’





4. Kangana Ranaut: After gaining 20 kgs for her film Thalaivi, actor Kangana Ranaut is now in a super fitness mode to shed those extra kilos. Kangana is determined to get back to her earlier size, agility, metabolism, and flexibility.



5. Katrina Kaif: Actor Katrina Kaif is not just gorgeous but has an amazing fit body. She is one of the fittest actors in the industry. Katrina’s routine consists of functional training, pilates, and cardio, which are boosted by exercises using TRX, Bosu, Powerplate, Kettlebells, Medicine, and Swiss Balls, revealed celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala in an interview with NDTV. Check out the workout routine in quarantine.

Regular physical activity will help you in delivering enough oxygen and nutrients to your tissues and which will improve your cardiovascular system. And as proven, when your heart and lung health start to improve, you will eventually have more energy to tackle daily chores.