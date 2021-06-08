Tired of investing in expensive skin & body care products that assure results but fail to? The answer lies in simple, inexpensive natural ingredients that pack a host of benefits and aren’t going to load up your skin with heavy chemicals. Also Read - Coronavirus| Here’s How You Can Protect Your Heart From COVID19

Summers in India are getting hotter with each passing year and the monsoons are almost upon us in some ways. The heat causes our skin to become rough and tanned, the sweat and grime clog pores, ultimately resulting in an uneven skin tone. Before you loosen your purse strings to purchase ‘expensive-so-must-be-great’ products, it’s time to invade the kitchen garden and seek out the humble Neem and Aloe Vera. Also Read - How COVID-19 Has Affected Bone Health| Doctor Speaks

Let’s look at their benefits:

Aloe vera contains 75 potentially active constituents: vitamins, enzymes, minerals, sugars, lignin, saponins, salicylic acids, and amino acids. It contains vitamins A (beta-carotene), C, and E, which are antioxidants. So basically, it packs in the power of the multiple serums and masks we use into one refreshing gel. Neem, especially in the oil format contains fatty acids (EFA) and is high on the disinfection quotient. Also Read - 5 Healthy Tips by Yasmin Karachiwala on How to Stick to Fitness Routine

A combination of the two can help with a myriad of skin issues that concern us during these months:

Clearing the skin, unclogging pores–Neem helps with clearing the bacteria and microbes that cause acne and eruptions of the skin, and the good acids in aloe vera help with helping skin regeneration and overall smoothness. When combined, these magic ingredients clear out pores remove blackheads/whiteheads without drying out the skin or leaving flaky peels. Prolonged use leaves the skin brighter, even-toned, and smooth.

Acts as an anti-pollutant – The antioxidation properties of Aloe Vera reverses the effects of sunburns and tan. Neem helps remove the germ/grime buildup on the skin caused by sweat and grime and is anti-inflammatory. Therefore gives lasting protection from environmental damage especially when used in everyday skin/hygiene products like in a body wash.

Rejuvenating – The collagen from the EFA in the neem and the antioxidants in aloe vera help in restoring skin elasticity, improves skin texture and appearance, puts back vitality in the skin, and helps in plumping the skin to make it look vibrant.

Hydrating – The most critical summer skincare need is always hydration without an oily finish. Our humble aloe vera and neem serve this function too! It moisturizes and freshens up the skin especially when used pre-or during daily baths.

Now that you know the benefits, it’s time to incorporate these humble ingredients. If you don’t have them readily available, do consider planting these in your kitchen gardens. Or seek out every day, easy-to-use products like the Vivel Neem Oil and Aloe Vera body wash.