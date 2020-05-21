Neem is one of the most popular herbs in the world of Ayurveda. It has an array of medicinal properties that help keeping you away from common infections. It has over 130 biologically active compounds that show wonders in keeping viral and bacterial diseases at bay. Also Read - COVID-19 Impacts Wipro's Fourth Quarter Revenue, Says CEO Neemuchwala

Neem is known to be a powerful immuno-stimulant and that’s what makes it ideal to have in current time when the entire world is under the constant threat of novel coronavirus infection. Also Read - Fascinating Beauty Benefits of Neem Essential Oil

Notably, we are not claiming that Neem can cure COVID-19 as there is no scientific evidence that proves the same. All we are saying is that Neem can help you in effective fight against the coronavirus. It can boost your immune function and can help you recover faster if you get the COVID-19 infection by any chance. Consuming Neem leaves can prevent you from being critical illness due to coronavirus infection and experience debilitating symptoms associated with it.

This natural herb is good for your dental health too. Notably, your oral health says a lot about your immunity. Accumulation of plaque in your teeth and gums can affect your immunity as your teeth contain a protective layer that prevents entry of bacteria and virus from the mouth. In case of bad oral condition, this layer may get damages and lead to a compromised immunity.

Neem leaves can help you in more ways than you imagine. It can treat uncomfortable and painful gastric ulcers, says a study published in the journal Phytotherapy Research. Additionally, they can prevent and cure bacterial and fungal infections.

Neem is known to be a strong wound healer and that is why it is good for treating skin problems including eczema, itching, ring worms, acne etc.

Diabetes patients can consume Neem leaves to control their blood sugar levels and keep the condition under control. Neem leaves are rich in chemical components that can potentially optimize the function of insulin receptor.