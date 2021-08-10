Neeraj Chopra’s Diet: We all laud Neeraj Chopra for bringing us a gold medal from Tokyo Olympics. His victory was more personal as well as the nation’s pride. This 23-years old gold medal recipient is a die-hard foodie with around a clock check on the diet, of course. Athletes need to stick to their diets.Also Read - Jaggery/Gur: How to Check Its Purity and Quality?

Before he won, he had an interview with ESPN. In the interview, he confessed his love for eating gol gappa under the street food category. According to him, as a professional athlete, he could see “no harm” in eating them. Also Read - Give Your 100 Per cent Even if You Know You Are Not Favorite : Neeraj Chopra After Winning Olympic Gold

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeraj Chopra (@neeraj____chopra)



To quote him, he said, “It’s mostly water and most of your stomach gets filled with water. The papri is quite big but the amount of flour is very little. It’s mostly water that’s going inside you. There is some amount of spice but that’s another matter…there’s about as much flour as would be in a couple of rotis. Even if you think you are eating a lot, you are mostly filling yourself with water.” Also Read - A Pump Owner is Offering Free Petrol to Customers With THIS Name. Read Details

Neeraj also has a soft spot for fresh homemade churma. He says,” “It has a lot of ghee and sugar, so it’s something we can’t eat during training so it’s something I really enjoy.”

On a cheat meal day, Neeraj would like to drown in “a lot of sweets” as he was a fan of street food. He said that he would usually restrict the number of sweets he would eat normally when he got the chance to have a cheat meal. “I’ll usually eat a lot of sweets. I don’t even care what kind of sweets they are,” he said.

Apart from his love for gol gappa and sweets, he also shared his diet routine when was in the tournament. “On match days, I don’t like to eat anything that’s too fatty. I prefer eating things like salads or fruits. I also like to eat things like grilled chicken breast and eggs.” Adding on this, he also that he could devour bread and omelette at “any time of the week “and he also ate it “more often than anything”.

When asked about changes he had incorporated in his diet, Neeraj said,” On match days, I don’t like to eat anything that’s too fatty. I prefer eating things like salads or fruits. I also like to eat things like grilled chicken breast and eggs.”