It is impossible to scroll down social media without taking a glimpse of the much-awaited wedding of Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The wedding festivities have begun in full swing and the couple are all set to tie the knot today (April 14) at Ranbir's house, Vastu. The elated mother-of-the-groom- Neetu Kapoor for the Mehendi ceremony opted for a creation by designer duo Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla.

Neetu Kapoor looked radiant in an off-white and multicoloured embroidered Ghaghra for his son Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi ceremony. Fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla shared the details about Neetu's outfit on his official Instagram handle.

The veteran actor wore a Resham ghagra choli for the special occasion. The 63-year-old star accessorised the outfit with heavy green stone studded jewellery including of necklace, bangles and stud earrings. She chose to keep her hair open with subtle peach-pink palette makeup for the special day.

Neetu Kapoor’s Haldi Look For Alia-Ranbir Wedding:

The paparazzi also managed to click several pictures of Neetu Kapoor from the Haldi ceremony which was a close-knit affair. Neetu Kapoor arrived in style for her son’s Haldi ceremony- she looks radiant as ever in a yellow suit for the do. Her suit is from the shelves of designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s Gulabo collection. The striking lime kurta featured dramatic yoks with barfi motifs in gota and gota embroidery. She teamed her kurta with yellow pants which featured vertical gota applique lines and a matching dupatta.

Price of Neetu Kapoor’s yellow suit:

If you like this look and wish to add it to your wardrobe, then you are in luck! The kurta is worth Rs 14, 950, the pants are worth Rs 6, 950 and the dupatta too is priced at Rs 6,950. The whole set will cost you Rs 28, 850, but the set is on sale and will cost you Rs 25, 965.

The actor tied her hair in a bun and accessorized her look with pearl jewellery.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities have kick-started on Wednesday.