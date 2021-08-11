Actor Neha Dhupia has been serving us major maternity goals, one post at a time! Neha always makes waves as stunning and fashionable mommy-to-be! From stepping out in a pretty dress to a kaftan, Neha is definitely setting the highest bar of maternity fashion! In the recent post, the mommy-to-be can be seen in a beautiful kaftan, flaunting her elegance and adorable baby bump.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Performs Ardhamatsyendra Asana That Makes Her Glow Like a Diva, Have You Tried It Yet?

Neha took to Instagram to flaunt her iconic fashion sense in several pictures. The pictures are aesthetically alluring and eye-soothing. She has worn a printed nude kaftan long dress and has left her hair open and free. Her caption reads, “Tone on tone…#workmodeon in @rajdeep.ranawat.official styled by @gumanistylists.” This kaftan is from the shelves of Rajdeep Ranawat’s clothing label. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor's Skincare Tips: Almond Oil, 3 Litres of Water Daily, Yoga, And There You go!

Have a look at Neha’s Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)



Neha has worn a loose and flared printed silk kaftan. The kaftan is in a nude shade with a broad belt, designed with the label’s signature broach. It is a deep V studded neckline and flattering sleeves. The edges are studded with Swarovski crystals and beads. The kaftan is patterned in red, green, yellow and orange colours. She paired it up with minimal jewellery. She wore a silver earring and a ring. Her make-up was minimal too. She finished the look with a pink shade, blushed cheeks and her hair open. Not leaving behind footwear, she pulled off the entire attire with beige pumps. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips by Sameera Reddy: From 92 Kg to 82 Kg, Actor Says 'No Negativity or Judgement Should Consume You'

This dress is from the collection of Uzbek. This label was inspired by textiles of Suzani and Uzbekistan collections. The fabric which is used is eco-friendly, sustainable and comfortable silk.

Let’s talk about the price, shall we? In order to have this dress, you need to pay Rs. 24K. This beautiful and silky soft kaftan costs Rs.24,000.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi married in May 2018. At present, they have a lovely daughter named Mehr and are waiting for their second child.