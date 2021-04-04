Neha Dhupia is one of the Bollyood divas who knows her fashion game well. The fashionista that she is, Neha recently gave her fans the summer fashion goals. Known for her impeccable sartorial choices, the mother of a one-year-old never ceases to impress her fans and social media followers. Don’t believe us? Take a look at her Instagram account and you will see her sporting every shade in a much classy and trendy way. Also Read - How Neha Dhupia Was Judged For Marrying Angad Bedi: 'Ladka Chhota Hai Ladki Se'

The 40-year-old actor recently took to her Instagram account to share stunning images of her in bright yellow ensemble. The ankle-length attire featured a single strap across her neck along with a cinched in top and waist. The front large bow and overlapping gathered details at the torso, added a lot of character to the gown. Also Read - Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi Pour Their Heart Out on Daughter Mehr's Birthday, Say 'Chase Butterflies, Roar The Loudest'

Neha perfectly accessorized the look with a pair of beige heels and a stunning black clutch. To add more style element to the ensemble, she opted for a large cocktail ring along with a pair of statement-making earrings. Isn’t she acing the look? Meanwhile she opted for a less-makeup-minimalistic-look and left her slightly wavy hair down to complete the entire look. Neha shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, “OOTD (sic).”

Well, if you too want to ace your evening party in this bright-yellow gown this summer, then you are in luck for sure. You can add this attire to your wardrobe as this gown is from the shelves of the homegrown brand Tisharth by Shivani Jain and will cost you Rs. 40,000.

Meanwhile on the work front, Neha Dhupia last appeared in the hit-short film Devi. The film also featured other prominent actors like Kajol and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The film recently won a Filmfare award. Besides, Neha is currently shooting for her upcoming project A Thursday.