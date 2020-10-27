Neha Kakkar Reception Looks: Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on October 24th and left fans to drool over their adorable pictures from pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies. The couple threw a grand wedding reception on October 26’th evening. Some of the popular names attended the function and spotted having a great time. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Looks Ethereal in 55 Lakh Leather Lehenga and Jewellery at Neha Kakkar's Wedding, See PICS

At her wedding reception, Neha Kakkar left everyone speechless by wearing a white lehenga. She broke the stereotype with her sartorial pick as traditionally, brides are not expected to wear white at their wedding functions in Hindu and Punjabi cultures. Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh’s First Look From Chandigarh Reception Out: Newly Married Dance, Sing For Each Other

Neha Kakkar was looking ethereal in this beautiful all-white ensemble. The feather details on her lehenga are the signature design of Falguni and Shane Peacock collections. For some glam, she paired her glittering white lehenga with beautiful diamond jewellery with green stones and traditional Chooda. She rounded off her look with a neatly tied bun. Her jaw-dropping ethnic look is making headlines and grabbing eyeballs. Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh Continue With Post-Wedding Rituals, Groom Imprints 'Nehu' in His Hand

Have a look at them for yourself here:

For the reception, Rohanpreet Singh picked a formal blue suit, a white shirt, and a white turban. He was looking dapper in the outfit and the couple seemed royal. Here are a few videos of the couple from their wedding reception in which you can see Neha Kakkar’s contagious smile and Rohanpreet Singh’s happy face.

We wish the couple, a very happy married life.