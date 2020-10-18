Playback singer Neha Kakkar shared a slew of pictures in a gorgeous deep red suit and fans can’t keep gushing. She looked gorgeous in her latest pictures and gave her fans a sneak peek from her upcoming song Nehu Da Vyah. She captioned the pictures, “This look’s from our #NehuDaVyah song which is out on 21sth and I’m really really excited!! ♥️🥰 Happy Navratri Everyone! 🤗 Jai Mata Di! 🙏🏼(sic)” Also Read - Waste Management, Sustainability and Recycling Will Be the Next Big Thing in Fashion Industry: Pernia Qureshi

In a traditional red suit by Mehak Talreja couture, minimal makeup, and a statement ring, the playback singer left us and the fans in awe. Neha has been making headlines for her upcoming song as well as her wedding rumour. Her fans across social media are still trying to figure out if she is getting married for real or is it just another promotional gimmick? Although, her wedding invite has surfaced online which mentions that the gorgeous singer is all set to get married to beau Rohanpreet Singh.

The veracity of the invite is yet to be confirmed. But the fans strongly believe that it is a genuine invite.

There is no doubt that Neha is one of the most impactful playback singers in Bollywood right now, she has given us back to back peppy numbers to groove on. The singer is not just a great artist but also a fashionista. She has been giving us major fashion goals lately in her ethnic as well as western outfits. The singer never fails to impress when it comes to fashion, her sartorial choices are always on point.

From nailing a traditional saree to a one-shoulder gown, Neha pulls off every look with sass and perfection.

Check out a few of her looks: