Sunscreen has been proven to be the skin’s best friend against all sun damage. You may be out under the scorching summer sun or inside your bedroom looking through your window. A broad-spectrum sunscreen will always come in handy when it comes to protecting your skin tissues against any damage caused by the harsh UV rays.Also Read - Wondering What is Skin Microbiome? We Have You Covered

Sunscreens create a protective shield around the epidermal layer of the skin to reflect back the harsh sun rays to prevent them from causing any damage to the skin tissues such as sunburn, inflammation, hyperpigmentation, dryness, dark spots, etc. Also Read - Winter Skincare Tips: 5 Dos And Don'ts on How to Deal With Acne Breakouts in Winter Season

However, what most people miss is the fact that sun rays are just as harsh on the skin during winters as they are in summers. The sun may be out of sight but that doesn’t mean the UV rays aren’t reaching us anymore. It may surprise you that the ozone layer, which is the Earth’s protective shield against the sun’s harmful rays (one may call it Earth’s sunscreen), is in its thinnest form during winters. This calls for extra sun protection during this time! Also Read - 3 Easy Ways to Remove Unwanted Facial Hair, Shahnaz Husain Shares Skincare Tips

Megha Asher, COO and Co Founder, Juicy Chemistry shares reasons why you just can’t miss sunscreen in your skincare routine especially during winters:

Winter sun is just as harmful for your skin as summer because the UV rays are equally sharp on the skin. The moisture levels in the air drop during winters causing your skin to feel dry, itchy and flaky. This makes it easier for UV rays to penetrate into your skin causing Trans-Epidermal Water Loss (TEWL). Sunscreens can help prevent TEWL by forming a protective shield around your skin and adds moisture back to the skin. Winters means dry skin, and dry skin and sun exposure is not the best combination. It may cause inflammation, itchiness, tiny bumps and dark spots on the skin. Which is why it is important to apply a sunscreen to reflect the UV rays back. Skin regeneration is slower during winters which is why your skin takes longer to recover from the damage caused by the sun. Excess UV exposure can cause premature ageing of your skin making it appear dry and wrinkly. Best way to slow down this ageing process is to apply a moisturising sunscreen irrespective of whether you are outdoors or indoors.

Juicy chemistry’s Camellia & Red Raspberry Certified Natural Sunscreen with SPF 30|PA+++ is a good option to explore if you are looking for a broad spectrum sunscreen that is made of organic ingredients and is not heavy on the skin, yet does it job perfectly. The organic sunscreen made with rich fatty acids is deeply moisturising, helps reduce oxidative stress from your skin and forms a non-comedogenic, protective layer around the epidermal layer of your skin to reflect back the harmful UV rays of the sun.