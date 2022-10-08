New Blood Group: Apart from the A, B, AB, and O blood groups, there are other types of blood groups that have been identified. Scientists from the University of Bristol in the UK and the National Health Survey Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) have recently discovered a new and extremely rare blood group. It is named ‘Er’. Researchers say that its identification can save lives in dangerous situations, reports Dainik Bhaskar.Also Read - Hundreds March Through Leicester in UK Amid Violent Clashes Between Hindus And Muslims

How is the blood group identified?

Any blood group is identified by the proteins present in the blood. These proteins are usually found on the upper surface of red blood cells (RBCs). Common blood groups include A, B, AB, and O. If you have Rh protein in your blood, your blood group is positive, otherwise it becomes negative. It is always necessary to give people their blood type when needed. By not doing so, the body considers the other blood group as its enemy, due to which the immune system gives a serious reaction.

30-year-old mystery uncovered

This research, published in the journal Blood, has uncovered a 30-year-old mystery. Actually, two cases related to blood groups reached the scientists at Bristol University. After two pregnant women had complications in their blood, their babies died in the womb. The investigation revealed that the blood group of both the women was Er.

After this, scientists looked at a 30-year-old research in which rare blood groups were mentioned. In this research, complications in people's bodies or death have been mentioned if they do not have similar blood groups. Scientists now understand that in some cases, the mother's immune system can cause severe reactions when the mother's and baby's blood groups differ.

Mother’s body works against the child

If the mother’s blood group is Er, her immune system makes antibodies against the baby’s blood. These antibodies reach the baby through the placenta and cause hemolytic disease in them. This is a condition in which the mother’s antibodies can attack the unborn baby’s red blood cells (RBCs) and cause heart failure to death.

Research will prevent blood-related deaths

This research has opened up avenues for identifying the Er blood group and finding ways to avoid the problems it causes. It will be easy to save the lives of the mother and baby when symptoms of blood incompatibility are noticed early on during pregnancy. A blood transfusion will also be easier. It is also said that soon scientists will also develop ways to easily identify the Er blood group.