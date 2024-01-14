Home

Lifestyle

New Bride Ira Khan Radiates Sindoori Grace in Red Embroidered Lehenga With Fitted Bust Choli at Her Wedding Reception- See PICS

New Bride Ira Khan Radiates Sindoori Grace in Red Embroidered Lehenga With Fitted Bust Choli at Her Wedding Reception- See PICS

After the big fat Udaipur wedding, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare hosted a grand reception in Mumbai. Here's what the newlyweds wore at the star-studded party.

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter, Ira Khan got hitched to his long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a beautiful white wedding in Udaipur. After the intimate ceremony, the couple hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai on Saturday. It was a star-studded night with the biggest names from the industry. Well, for the special occasion, the new bride opted for a sindoori red heavily embroidered lehenga, and her beau Nupur, on the other hand, complemented her in an all-black sherwani jacket and dhoti set. Scroll down to read the outfit details.

Trending Now

Ira Khan dazzled in her bridal red lehenga for the grand night. The ensemble featured a sleeveless blouse, an A-line skirt, and a matching dupatta. She teamed her reception lehenga with a fitted bust choli, that has a round neckline, shimmering embellishments and gold dori embroidery. She carried her sindoori red lehenga with a chiffon embroidered dupatta, placed on her arms.

You may like to read

IRA KHAN-NUPUR SHIKHARE HOST A GRAND WEDDING RECEPTION IN MUMBAI

Her half-tied red hair was styled in loose curls. Ira accessorised the look with a pair of golden bangles, statement rings and earrings that added overall charm. To round off, she chose winged eyeliner, shimmering smokey eyeshadow, darkened eyebrows, sharp contour, red lip shade and heavy mascara on the lashes. Nupur, on the other hand, chose black sherwani, featuring golden buttons and a slight shimmer on the fabric. He teamed it up with dhoti-style pants and black leather juttie.

IRA KHAN RADIATES ELEGANCE IN SINDOORI RED EMBROIDERED LEHENGA

The grand wedding reception at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), was attended by numerous celebrities from the prestigious fields. The guest list included, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Sachin Tendulkar, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Smriti Irani, Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Juhi Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Sunidhi Chauhan, Suriya, Hema Malini, Manuishi Chhillar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sharvari Wagh, Bhumi Pednekar And others.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have been in a relationship for over three years and got married on January 8 in a big fat wedding ceremony.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.