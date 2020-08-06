Leading wellness firm The Himalaya Drug Company on Thursday launched its latest campaign ‘Pimple-Free Healthy Skin Ka Expert for their flagship product, Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash. Also Read - Hollywood Beauty Chloe Grace Moritz Uses These Kitchen Items As A Face Wash

The new TVC communication highlights a casual conversation between two sisters, with the younger one worried about getting rid of her first pimple.

The video showcases the younger sister seeking advice from her elder sister on how to deal with her first pimple.

The TVC also focuses on how one gets multiple advises on tackling pimples and the need to turn to the expert that can effectively solve this problem.

“Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash is one of our flagship skincare products that has gained the trust of many consumers to discover ‘pimple-free healthy skin,” Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director-Consumer Products Division, The Himalaya Drug Company, said in a statement.

“In our latest campaign, we have also introduced certain visual gestures for healthy skin that every teenager should aspire for,” Krishnamurthy added.

According to the company, packed with the antibacterial properties of Neem and Turmeric, the new skincare product is clinically proven to cure and prevent pimples.

Along with the TVC, five short films have also been launched, where the little sister impersonates different people giving various kinds of advice to treat pimples.

“This TVC communication is an assurance to consumers that Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash is an expert solution to their pimple problems brought to them,” said Keerthika Damodharan, Brand Manager – Face Wash, Consumer Products Division – Marketing, The Himalaya Drug Company.

The company said that the product has become the trusted skincare companion of many teenagers to combat and prevent the recurrence of pimples.