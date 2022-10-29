New Omicron Variants: The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has identified a number of omicron variants that could fuel resurgent waves of Covid-19 infections as winter progresses. It said that it is studying BQ.1 and XBB sublineages of Omicron and several new variants of the BA.2 family. The UKHSA has also warned that the newly emerging BA.2 variants have the potential to drive new waves of COVID-19 infections as lab studies show they could partially sidestep existing immunity.Also Read - China Imposes Fresh Lockdown in Several Cities As COVID Cases Spike: Check Latest Guidelines

"It is not unexpected to see new variants of SARS-CoV-2 emerge. Vaccination remains our best defence against future Covid-19 waves," said Meera Chand, the UKHSA's director of clinical and emerging infection, in a statement.

About a week ago, European health authorities said the BQ.1 subvariant and its sublineage BQ.1.1 will probably drive another wave of Covid infections across the continent toward the end of this year prompting Britain's health agencies to focus on these new subvariants.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, the BQ.1 subvariants are also gaining ground in the US, where they are responsible for an estimated 16.6% of cases, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Meanwhile, the XBB variant is thought to have contributed to a recent spike in cases in Singapore.

The UK is pushing through a new round of boosters to people aged 50 or above and those with weak immunity to prevent a surge in severe Covid disease and death in winter. Cases have seen a spike from summer but recorded declines in the recent two weeks, according to the government’s surveillance data, reported Bloomberg.