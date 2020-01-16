Antibiotics are considered a lifesaver. These are powerful drugs that protect you against bacterial infections. But, its overuse has been found to develop resistance in different bacteria, which has made it difficult to tackle infections effectively. According to the World Health Organisation, antibiotic-resistant bacteria have become a threat to the global population as they have been found to claim 70,0,000 lives every year. And, the international body believes that death can rise to 10 million annually if this threat is not death with proper action immediately.

Probably that is why researchers at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology conducted a study and have come up with a new technique to effectively destroy antibiotic-resistant superbugs. According to the researchers, a newly prepared solution can destroy antibiotic-resistant bacteria without affecting healthy cells. Notably, the solution has been prepared by using nano-sized particles of magnetic liquid metals.

This is a significant and groundbreaking technology that will be helpful in addressing antibiotic resistance in the future as well. According to a study published in the journal of the American College of Cardiology, long term use of certain antibiotics can lead to heart problems. They can, in fact, make you 2.5 times more susceptible to suffer from heart valve issues than others who do not consume those antibiotics. If you wish to avoid heart failure and hypertension, you must prevent long-term consumption of antibiotics.

Additionally, diarrhea is one of the most common issues affecting those consuming antibiotics. It is a condition that is characterized by an irregular bowel movement, bloating, abdominal cramps, etc. You may also experience severe electrolyte imbalance and dehydration. According to the British Medical Journal, 30 per cent of people who take antibiotics suffer from diarrhea.

These drugs can also make your skin ultra-sensitive to the sun. Antibiotics like Immunoglobulin E or those prescribed for tackling sinusitis or pharyngitis can lead to red rashes on your skin when you go outside and expose yourself to the sunlight.