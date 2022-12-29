New Year 2023: Essential Last Minute Touch Ups by Shahnaz Husain For Your New Year Party

The holidays are not yet over! It’s time to celebrate the end of this year with one of the biggest celebrations in the world. There will be a lot of discussion for new year eve parties with your friends, family or relatives. So, just to make it things easier and bit quicker, Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain has suggested Last Minute touch ups for your party. Here are few ideas that you can easily try for some glam and glow for new year eve or new year party.

Essential Last Minute Touch Ups For New Year Party:

A “pick-me-up” face mask can leave your skin clean and glowing. Cleanse the skin. Mix half a teaspoon honey, one teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with water. If your eyes are looking puffy, apply eye pads with cotton wool dipped in chilled rose water. Used tea bags can also do the trick. Soak them in a little warm water, squeeze out the water and apply on the eyes like eye pads. For hands and arms, mix together 3 tablespoons of rose water with one tablespoon glycerin. Apply and leave for on for 20 minutes. Wash off with plain water. If you suddenly find your hair has too much static – or a “fly away” hair problem. All you need to do is to wet your hands with water and smooth your palms over the hair. And, avoid too much brushing. For the New Year party, cover up pimples and scars with a foundation one or two shades lighter than normal skin tone. Using a thin pointed brush, apply it directly on the blemish. Then apply loose powder over it. Apply blusher on the cheekbones and slightly below it. Use your finger tips to dot the area with blusher. Then, blend with the brush, outwards and slightly upwards, making sure there are no harsh lines or a blotches. Go for the smoky eyes look. After applying eye shadow, apply eye liner close to the lashes on upper eyelid. Then smudge it with a cotton bud. Then apply a dark shadow over it and blend it outwards and slightly upwards.