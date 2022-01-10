Priyanka Chopra’s New Hairstyle: Seeking some inspiration to help you kick-start a new beginning? Don’t worry, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas got your back. Actor Priyanka Chopra debuted a new look on Monday with a video. Priyanka showed off her new hairstyle in the video. “New year, new hair,” she captioned the video she shared on Instagram Stories. She also included the song ‘New Hair‘ by Ariana Grande in the video. Priyanka’s hair was fashioned in enormous waves, with some new golden-caramel highlights thrown in for good measure. The ‘Sky is Pink’ fame recently shared a playful and bright video of herself flaunting her new hair, which she looked great in. She was observed flipping her hair left and right while running her hands through it.Also Read - 'End Of An Era': Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra Reminisce Bob Saget, America’s Raddest Baddest Dad of The 90’s

Take a look at PeeCee’s new hairstyle:

The actor who can pull off any look was most recently featured in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment of the iconic sci-fi film series. Sati was played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the film. The actor announced her Bollywood project ‘Jee Le Zaraa‘ last year. The movie will also see Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The White Tiger fame also has ‘Citadel‘ and ‘Text For You‘ in her pipeline.

We absolutely loved her new look. Let us know what you think. Watch this space for more updates.