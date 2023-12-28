Home

Lifestyle

New Year Plan 2024: Bookmark The Weekend Spots For New Year Parties, Getaways in These Big Cities

New Year Plan 2024: Bookmark The Weekend Spots For New Year Parties, Getaways in These Big Cities

Looking for an ideal New Year Party place? We have shortlisted a few options that can work. Read on!

New Year Plan 2024: Bookmark The Weekend Spots For New Year Parties, Getaways in These Big Cities

2024 is just around the corner. It’s time to welcome the year on an enthusiastic note. While some people are on their New Year Holidays, some are still hunting out the places to party. In case, you are someone, who is looking for an ideal party or staycation spot, then here are your options to look out for.

Trending Now

Visit These Destinations to Plan Away Your New Year 2024

New Delhi

1. New Year Gala Dinner, Ballroom, Roseate, New Delhi

You may like to read

2. Disco ‘24 – New Year’s Eve Celebration, Imperfecto Shor, Delhi

3. New Year Party 2024 at Palm Court, The Gaurs Sarovar Premiere, Greater Noida

4. BFF New Year’s Eve with Kanika Kapoor, Mankirt Aulakh Akhil Sachdeva and more, Leisure Valley Ground, Gurugram

5. A Night of Sufi Music by Traditional Nizami Brothers followed by DJ Asad, Home Delhi, Vasant Kunj

6. The Analogue New Year Bas, Dome and Lawns, Vivanta Ambassador, New Delhi

7. New Year’s Eve with Gurdas Maan Live, Crowne Plaza, Gurugram

8. NYE @Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Dwarka Delhi

9. New Year Stay Experience with a New Year special dinner at The Lalit, Barakhamba Avenue, Connaught Place, New Delhi

10. RBD at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram

Mumbai

1. The House Of Nomad, Taj Lands End: Cos Play NY`24, House of Nomad, Taj Lands End, Mumbai

2. The Bollywood Red Carpet, Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel and Residences, Santacruz, Mumbai

3. New Year Gatsby Party at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

4 New Year Stay Experience at The Leela Mumbai

5. The Last Moye Moye 2023 at Tulip Star Hotel, Juhu

6. Clink Sip & Sparkle Brunch at The Square, Novotel Mumbai, Juhu

7. Silver Oak Uran New Year Bash_2024

8. New Year Carnival 2024, Ira by Orchid, T2 International Airport, Mumbai

Pune

1. Sparkle into 2024! Unwrap the New Year, Carmine, Radisson Blu Hotel, Kharadi, Pune

2. Jaz Dhami Live – Regency Royal, Hyatt Regency, Viman Nagar, Pune

3. Camping Tents at Aranyagiri Countryside Resort, Off Pune- Nagar Road.

4. Penthouse Mystical Forest NYE 2024, Penthouse Nightlife, Koregaon Park, Pune

5. New Year Party Crawl, Hotel Conrad, Pune

6. Rhythm & Fizz by Sayaji Pune – Wakad, Sayaji Hotel, Mumbai-Banglore Bypass Highway, Wakad, Pune.

7. New Year Staycation, The O Hotel, Koregaon Park, Pune

8. Welcome 2024: NYE Package at Della Resorts, Stay on Double occupancy Inclusive of New Year DJ Party & Gala Dinner on 31st December, Brunch on 1st January, Lonavala

9. Pawna Lake New Year’s Eve 2024, Near Swami Samarth Restaurant, Pune

10. Imagicaa New Year Bash 2023-24, Pali-Khopoli Road, Off Mumbai-Pune Express Way

Bengaluru

1. 2024 New Year Bash Party – Gilly’s Redefined, The Terrace at Gillys Redefined, Bengaluru

2. New Year’s Eve Special with Camping, Nandi Hills Drive-In Camp, Book now on Thrillophilia.com

3. New Year 2024 Pub Crawl, Biergarten Brewery and Kitchen, Koramangala

4. Nolimmits New Year Bash-2024, Nolimmits Lounge and Club, Bengaluru

5. New Year at Secret Story Indiranagar, Bengaluru

6. NYE’24 – The White Winter Carnival at Taj MG Road, Bengaluru

7. Bollywood Dhamaka 2024, Hoot Cafe and Brewery, Bengaluru

8. A Masked Ball Under The Night Sky, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru

9. New Year Party 2024 – Hangover at Bengaluru, RG Royal Hotel and Convention, Bengaluru

10. New Year Millionaire Party 2024, The Oterra Hotel, Crown Plaza, Bengaluru

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.