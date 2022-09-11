Harnaaz Sandhu at New York Fashion Week: The New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022 officially began on September 9 and it will last through September 14. Numerous famous personalities have been spotted during the fashion week either attending the glitzy ramp walks or walking the runway to show off the newest Spring/Summer collections from designers. Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu‘s attendance at the event in a black minidress from Falguni Shane Peacock’s most recent collection drew a lot of attention.Also Read - Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Grooves to Punjabi Songs With Border Police Families In Greater Noida | Watch

Harnaaz Sandhu shared several pictures and a video of herself wearing a sexy black dress on her Instagram handle. She wore it to see the most recent New York Fashion Week show by designer Falguni Shane Peacock. She captioned her post, “Another day in New York fashion week! @nyfw.” Also Read - Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Kickstarts Spring Fashion in Floral Mini Dress Worth Rs 18K - A Yay or A Nay?

Harnaaz Sandhu Raises Glam Quotient in Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

Also Read - Mouni Roy Dazzles in Heavily Embellished Lehenga For Her Sangeet Ceremony | See Gorgeous Pics

Intricate silver embroidery in quirky abstract patterns is done all over Miss Universe Harnaaz’s sultry black outfit. The black dress also has sheer full-length sleeves, a round neckline, a mini-length hemline, feather tassel embroidery done on the hem and a figure-hugging fit.

Watch Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu’s Dazzling Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03)

Harnaaz accessorized the look simply with cat-eye black-tinted sunglasses, a matching black top handle tiny purse, dainty drop earrings, a stylish bracelet, and black pointed high heels. She opted for berry-toned lip colour, sharp contouring, smokey eye shadow, dazzling highlighter along with mascara and eyeliner.

Harnaaz Sandhu was named Miss Universe 2021 by Andrea Meza of Mexico.

What did you think about Harnaaz Sandhu’s look?