New York Fashion Week 2024: In a World Where ‘Humans Are Accessories’, Dogs Glam up the Runway in ‘Canine Couture’

New York Fashion Week 2024 is not just a hub some of the best creations and human models, it also staged a pawsome ramp walk of dogs and well, we cannot stop obsessing over it.

The fashion scene is often associated with glitz glam and one is always left in awe of the gorgeous models and their stunning and unique outfits. Well, this year, the ongoing New York Fashion Week is not just about the innovation of fashion by and for humans, this time, the runway witnessed four-legged pooches making a way in their haute couture. Yes, a haute coututre or as it is called canine couture by fashion designer Anthony Rubio.

Pet fashion has taken to one of the best fashion weeks and we cannot stop obsessing over the furry models grabbing eyeballs and making us fall in love with them even more. It is cute. It is funny. It is wholesome!

NEW YORK FASHION WEEK 2024: CANINE BY ANTHONY RUBIO

Showcasing his Fall/Winter 2024 Canine Couture women’s wear collection on the runway, where the models were accompanied by adorable little furry companions, making for an unforgettable show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Rubio (Couturier) (@anthonyrubio01)

There were different breeds of dogs walking with models on the runway. According to the fashion realm of Anthony, “the humans are the accessories ” and he gives utmost priority to his four-legged furry friends.

In a statement, Rubio said, “We are living in dark times with wars breaking out, political feuds happening left and right, crime up, climate change causing devastation and we need an infusion of positivity.”

”Our four-legged family members [bring] love and joy, so I decided to have them bring about the message that it is time to stop and smell the roses,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Rubio (Couturier) (@anthonyrubio01)

Last night, I also introduced the first doggy Birkin Bag I call the Anthony Rubio Barkin Bag worn by my Chihuahua Kimba and with the inspiration taken from a famous photo of Linda Evangelista wearing a hand bag on her head. My Barkin Bag as a hat worn with a matching retro trapeze coat on Kimba. I can now report I have orders piling up on that bag design.

