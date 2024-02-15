Home

New York Fashion Week 2024: Meet The ‘Digital Dress’ That Changes Its Pattern And Colour With a Click

The New York Fashion Week 2024 is a place for all the glitz and glam with a touch of innovation. Recently, 'digital dress' is the latest talk of the town.

The digital world is all about being a click away. It is simple yet complicated but it is beautiful. The ongoing New York Fashion Week 2024 is currently a hub of innovation in fashion with unique ideas making it to the runway. In the latest episode of the walks and shows, ‘Digital Dress’ is the hottest trend. When tech meets fashion, innovation knows no bounds. Recently, the New York Fashion Week ramp witnessed a dress that changed patterns only with a click. Imagine, you are wearing an outfit that changes colours, shines and changes patterns anywhere anytime. Too vivid right! Designer Christian Cowan X Adobe Primrose came together to make that a reality and the model walking the ramp with stunning stars has gone viral on the internet.

New York Fashion Week 2024: Digital Dress Leaves People in Awe – WATCH

Smart tech is surely the way to life and it is springing up in ways beyond imagination. Cowan along with Adobe designed an intricate piece of art that has so far become one of the major highlights of fashion week in New York.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adobe (@adobe)

The model is seen posing in a dress that automatically changes patterns. the scales and stars seem to glitter and twinkle with a mere click.

All About The Digital Dress

The model wore a strapless dress with silver scales and stars with sheer net gloves. In a statement,Adobe said,” First-ever wearable and electronically reconfigurable garment crafted using Adobe Primrose technology at the designer’s Fall/Winter 2024 New York Fashion Week show.The unique design uses laser-cut polymer dispersed liquid crystal “petals” that electronically change appearance into Cowan’s iconic stars, bringing the dress to life in an instant. Under each column of petals is an underlay with a flexible printed circuit board, allowing the petals to alternate and shift between shades of gray and ivory. The dynamic dress unlocks boundless possibilities in fashion design, showcasing how static clothing can be transformed into dynamic expressions of art and technology.”

Earlier in December, Adobe revealed it tech that may help make dresses that will be able to change colour and patterns pretty easily. One dress with multiple designs save time and money?! Well, it is still along way to go down that lane!

The fashion stage at New York is abuzz with creative glitz and glam. Some are breaking stereotypes with models walking the ramp beyond 40 years and some are raising the bar of creation and innovation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.