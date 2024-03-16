Home

Newlywed Kriti Kharbanda’s Beautiful Pink Embellished Lehenga Sets Goals For Spring Brides in 2024- See Mesmerising PICS

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat exchanged vows in a stunning day ceremony, adorned in pastel hues and traditional attire.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat begin their happily ever after in a splendid celebration surrounded by intimate family and friends. We couldn’t stop gushing over the newlyweds and their elegant ensembles for the D-Day. The duo chose pastel and pink for their wedding attire, looking every inch the celebrity couple, they are.

Decoding Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat’s Wedding Looks

Kriti Kharbanda exuded bridal glow in a beautiful pink lehenga with floral embroidery at the bottom and on her delicate dupatta. Well, she complemented her look with soft makeup, that included subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, blushed cheeks, sharp contour and glowing skin. For accessories, Kriti chose a dazzling diamond neckpiece, earrings, kadhas, red chhodda and a diamond nose pin.

To complement his bride, Pulik Samrat adorned a pista green kurta and dhoti combo with shlokas inscribed everywhere on his outfit. He paired his look with a matching green turban and accessories.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s contrasting wedding styles are already dishing out solid couple style goals. Designed by Anamika Khanna, Kriti expressed her desire to embody the essence of a quintessential Indian bride, featuring Rajasthan’s rich heritage. She chose a subtle pink lehenga like several other B-town brides and looked her best in a display of simplicity and elegance.

Kriti Kharbanda indeed sets perfect spring bride goals for 2024 with her pastel wedding look. What are your thoughts?

