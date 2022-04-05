Actor Nia Sharma is one of the fittest actors in the television industry. The actor often posts pictures and videos of herself working out in the gym on social media. From acing a headstand to a 360 kick, Nia is a fitness fanatic. She posted an interesting video for her fans and followers in which she can be seen performing a cartwheel in the gym with dancer-actor Salman Yusuff.Also Read - Sumona Chakravarti Breaks Silence on Rumours of Quitting The Kapil Sharma Show | Exclusive

In the reel, Nia and Salman can be seen shaking hands and then rolling together as they perform a cartwheel. They are both effortless while acing the cartwheel. Dressed in a black crop top and tight leggings, Salman can be seen in a white t-shirt and lose-fitted pants. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill’s Weight Loss Diet Includes Methi Parantha, Sprouts and Dosa| Read About Her Guilt-Free Diet Secrets

Along with her video, she wrote, “Tag Team @salmanyusuffkhan 😎🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️😉” Also Read - Anupamaa Actor Sudhanshu Pandey on How Audience Reacts to 'Egoistic' Vanraj Shah

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia’s friends and followers were quick enough to drop comments on her video. Kratika Sengar Dheer wrote, “Oh my God Nia…. Superrr se bhi uparr tha yeh toh. ❤️,” Achint Kaur wrote, “Awesome kiddo ❤️.” Arjun Bijlani wrote, “Way to go.” Not just her friends, her followers also commented on her post. “Awesome,” another user commented, “you looking beautiful.”

Earlier, the actor posted another video trying a 360 kick. She wrote, “1st attempt at 360 kick😑 Coz My inner Monkey 🙈 won’t stick to just yogasanaaa… 🤸‍♂️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

On the work front, Nia is known for her TV stints including Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Kumkum Bhagya, and Naagin.