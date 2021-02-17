Television actor Nia Sharma again left her fans stunned by her bold makeup choices. Be it nude makeup look or shimmery green eyes, Nia Sharma’s makeup game is always on point. Recently Nia hopped on a new transition trend on Instagram with her bold blue eyeliner with a little pinch of sparkle at the corners. Her obsession with bold makeup and clothes is going way out of the box. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14, February 16, 2021, Finale Week Highlights: Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's Romantic Moments Win Hearts, Rakhi Sawant Goes Emotional

The winner of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India’, Nia Sharma never fails to impress her millions of fans on Instagram and keeps entertaining them with her constant posts. The Jamai 2.0 actor is a fashionista when it comes to bold eye makeup and yet again she posted a video on Instagram with a bold blue eyeliner on. She has always been on top of her fashion game and never lets her charm dull. Nia is wearing nude shade lipstick with blue-winged eyeliner and paired her makeup with a matching blue turtleneck top. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Finale Week: RJs To Grill Contestants, Rubina Dilaik-Rahul Vaidya To Have a Dance

Fans are drooling over the bold blue makeup look of Nia and filled the comment section with fire emojis. One fan commented ‘Beautiful nd bold babe❤️❤️’. Other than the fans, singer Guru Randhawa also commented ‘Omg’ under her post. Nia is looking flawless in this look. She captioned the post as ”Literally coerced into this by @shurabhavinofficial coz her liner skills are just on point”. Nia is looking flawless in this look. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Voting Trend: Nikki Tamboli Likely To Be Eliminated During Mid-week Eviction?

Have a look at Nia Sharma’s bold makeup look:

Nia has been impressing the viewers by sharing some stunning pictures online. Her photoshoots in monokinis and bikinis are a hit. She was also in buzz recently for buying a new home and a car. The actor took to Instagram to share a beautiful post about having a house in Mumbai and how it gave the perfect view of the Mumbai-skyline.