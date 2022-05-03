Nicki Minaj Just Wore a Baseball Cap at Met Gala 2022, But Her Look Was Anything but Casual- a Hit or a Miss?

Rapper Nicki Minaj attended the 2022 Met Gala and as usual, stole the show. The rapper once again proved why she is a true style icon, the Super Bass singer made quite an entry at the show. For the fashion’s biggest night, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Nicki opted for a black Burberry tiered tulle gown which came with ruffle and feather details. She paired her gown with an oversized belt and a leather ball cap.Also Read - Blake Lively Trends Big as Her Met Gala 2022 Gown Changes From Copper to Blue, an Ode to The Statue of Liberty

The singer teamed up with designer Riccardo Tisci for her Met Gala look. Her look included a leather baseball cap. The rapper told the designer that she loves that hat and she wants it to be part of her final look at the event. She told La La Anthony after walking the red carpet, “I’m obsessed with the hat.” Also Read - Elon Musk Brings Supermodel Mom To Met Gala 2022; Shares Plans For Twitter To Make It 'Entertaining & Funny'

Wondering how did she get hand-placed jewels all over her face and shoulders? Well, makeup artist Pat McGrath was behind it. He placed the hand-placed jewels subtly over Minaj’s face, shoulders, collarbones, and arms. Also Read - Met Gala 2022: Gigi Hadid Triggers Hilarious Memes With Her Wine Quilted Cape, Fans Say 'It's a Sofa'

Minaj attended the Met Gala after 2019. In September 2021, Minaj tweeted, “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. If I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

Minaj is known for her impeccable fashion sense and her out-of-the-box fashion choices at the fashion event. The singer in the year 2013 sported a blue Tommy Hilfiger gown which she paired with a red lip and a gold statement neckpiece.

What are your thoughts on her recent Met Gala appearance? Yay or Nay?