Breaking the Internet with a fresh bunch of posters featuring Louis Vuitton’s renditions of some horror flicks and books, French fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquière has dropped Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, Hollywood star Sophie Turner and others first look. Setting fans on a frenzy, Nicholas shared the 24 posters on his Instagram handle.

While Deepika, as the first Bollywood star to be a part of the global campaign, features in Michelle Gagnon’s fiction thriller ‘Don’t Turn Around’, Sophie too was spotted on the fictious cover of ‘The Devil’s Mansion’. Donning in a grey overcoat teamed with a checkered black and white dress and a mini brown-leather belt bag, Deepika paired her look with mint-green quilted boots, as she featured on the first look poster with the shadow of a ghost behind her. The title read ‘Don’t Turn Around’ while a phrase, tucked in the corner, said, “Guess who? The past, that’s who.” Gushing about this “historic move”, Deepika wrote on her Instagram handle, “I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Louis Vuitton family! To be a part of Nicholas Ghesquière’s vision for the world’s most iconic brand is not only exciting but also very humbling! Presenting… #LVprefall20 BOOM! @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere #louisvuitton (sic).” Quick to respond, Ranveer Singh commented, “Next level !!!! (sic).”

Check out all of the 24 posters featuring celebrities in Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall 2020 campaign here:

A first for the luxury fashion house and the diva both, Deepika will be joining celebrities including Sophie Turner, Léa Seydoux, Alicia Vikander, Chloë Grace Moretz and others as the poster girls and boys. The campaign presents this season’s offering from Louis Vuitton while starring the celebs in the French brand’s pulp horror movies and books.