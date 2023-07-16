Home

Night Skincare: A Step-by-Step Bed-time Routine For Every Skin Type

Following a dedicated night skincare routine has tons of benefits. Here's an ideal step-by-step skincare guide that you need to follow before going to bed.

A skincare routine is necessary for healthy, radiant skin. A night care routine for glowing skin is important as it helps lighten dark spots, blemishes, and enhances the skin tone. The nighttime skin routine helps reinstate the healthy state of your skin by repairing microscopic damage. Taking the proper care can improve its capacity for repair and regeneration, which occurs naturally while you sleep. Ms Hemangi Dhir, Founder of Botnal shares a step-by-step skincare routine that you must follow before bed so that your skin looks radiant and feels renewed when you wake up.

Night Skincare Routine: A Step By Step Guide For Glowing Skin:

Step 1: Double Cleanse Using Makeup Remover Balm

Start your evening regimen by using a mild makeup remover balm to melt away the day’s makeup and impurities. A tiny quantity should be massaged in circular strokes over dry skin. You will feel the balm easily removing the makeup from your face, leaving your skin clean and revitalised. Clear the surface with warm water to show a blank slate for the next procedures.

Step 2: Facial Cleanser (Gel based, foam based, Cream based)

Continue the washing procedure using a face cleanser that is appropriate for your skin type. Find a cleanser that gently cleanses your skin without removing its natural moisture, whether it has a gel, foam, or cream base. Lather the cleanser by massaging it into moist skin. Rinse completely to get rid of any leftovers, which will make your skin feel renewed and prepared for the next stage.

Step 3: Exfoliation (Optional once a week only)

Exfoliation is a weekly therapy that will remove dead skin cells and reveal a glowing complexion. Select a mild exfoliator, then apply it to moist skin while gently massage in circular movements. Pay attention to places where it tends to get dry or congested. To reveal a smoother, more polished texture, properly rinse. Exfoliation should only be done once per week to prevent over-exfoliating and aggravating your skin.

Step 4: Essence / Serum

Use a powerful essence or serum to improve your nightly regimen. These potent formulations deeply penetrate your skin with specific ingredients. Choose a serum or essence that targets your unique issues, whether they be hydration, brightness, or anti-aging. Apply a few drops of the opulent elixir to your skin and gently massage them in to let them absorb completely. As your skin absorbs the nourishing effects, you’ll see a metamorphosis that will help you look and feel younger.

Step 5: Moisturiser for face

Invest in a high-end moisturizer made specifically for your skin type to lock in moisture and nutrients. Your skin will be moisturized with gentle massaging, becoming soft, plump, and ready for nocturnal rejuvenation. This step is a must in every skincare routine. Even if you end up missing one of the steps or are tired, moisturizing is a must!

Step 6: Neck Cream

Don’t forget to give your neck area some extra skincare attention. Use a special neck lotion to moisturise and nurture this sometimes-ignored region. Massage the cream over your neck using slow upward strokes to encourage rigidity and prevent drooping. Permit the cream to absorb into the skin and do its magic overnight.

It’s not advisable to go directly to the bed after you have finished your skincare routine. The products take time to sink deep into the layers of your skin. Therefore, it is best to do some other relaxing activity like reading, before you go to bed.

